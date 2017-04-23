Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at [email protected] or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net. These inspection reports were provided by Miami County Public Health.

April 10

The Olive Oasis, 7 E. Main St., Troy — No violations at time of inspection.

Winan’s Chocolates & Coffees, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — No violations at time of inspection. Facility had required written procedures available.

April 12

Boston Stoker, 1293 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Observed employee personal foods being stored in refrigerator next to commercial foods. Observed gaskets on the reach-in coolers below counter top falling apart from the door. Observed corner hinge on cabinet door underneath the french press containers not properly attached to the wall.

April 13

Guadalajara’s Mexican Restaurant, 301 E. Troy Pike, Suite C, Covington — Repeat observation: observed employee drinks on top of prep cooler toward the back of the kitchen. Observed cook eating pizza by the prep line while cooking food for customers. Critical violation: person-in-charge was not able to give proper holding temperatures and cooking temperatures. Observed dented cans in back storage area near kitchen, corrected during inspection. Observed utensils being stored inside of the seasoning, salt, sugar, and flour. Some of the utensils did not have handles on them, corrected during inspection. Observed ice scoop inside of the ice in ice machine behind bar area, corrected during inspection. Observed improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed damp wiping cloth stored on top of cutting board, corrected during inspection. Observed employee jacket hanging on food equipment shelf inside of food prep area, corrected during inspection. A food thermometer was not readily accessible. Observed that the person-in-charge did not have a test kit for measuring sanitizing levels. Cutting board used to cut meat on is scored and needs to be resurfaced. Critical, repeat violation: observed cutting knife inside of the hand washing sink behind the bar area, corrected during inspection. Observed hole in wall near the walk-in cooler door. Critical, repeat violation: observed working containers of chemical bottles that did not have the proper common name of the liquid inside.

April 14

Steak N Shake, 1779 W. Main St., Troy — Critical violation: observed build-up of food residual on top of the microwaves near the cook line. Repeat observation: food residual build-up in the cabinet underneath the ingredients for shakes. Observed old food residual on the handles of the prep coolers, microwaves and door handles. Observed milkshake machines with dried residual on the machine itself, corrected during inspection. Observed residual build-up on the floor underneath equipment throughout the facility and underneath the dishwashing area.