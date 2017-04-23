Board supports passing of levy

To the Editor:

The Miami County Visitors Bureau has been promoting the area to visitors for over 25 years. Folks who come to Miami County are here for any number of reasons; to visit friends and family, to attend our premier festivals and events, or to attend a sporting event or tournament for one of their kids or grandchildren.

Getting children involved in sports will help lead them to a healthy lifestyle. Sports require attaining a high fitness level, proper nutrition and awareness of what is required to perform in their sport. This also leads to emotional health and improved self-esteem. So it makes sense to create recreational environments that will enhance a child’s positive well-being. The proposed changes and updates at Duke Park will reward the residents and visitors with quality baseball and softball fields, and a few new soccer fields.

Youth sporting events are equally important to the vitality and economic impact of any community hosting an event. Team tournaments that stay two nights in an area spend approximately $5,250 per visiting team. That amount represents direct visitor spending and is important to this community.

Additionally, we are proud supporters of the Troy Skating Club and the events they hold on the ice at Hobart Arena. However, Hobart Arena’s current ice surface is not large enough for many ice events that could be brought to the area, including Theater on Ice, additional skating championships and state and regional hockey tournaments. The Miami County Visitors Bureau supports the need for a second sheet of ice to support the skating community and its events, as well as, newer events requiring a regulation ice arena.

On May 2, 2017, we ask that you please vote yes for the Operation Recreation 2020 Levy.

— Diana Thompson, Executive Director and the Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau Board of Directors