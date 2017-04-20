Military briefs

Brown completes training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Natasha L. Brown graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Brown is the daughter of Larry R. and Jaime L. Brown of Tipp City, sister of Cameron S. Brown of Tipp City, and granddaughter of Angie L of Alexander City, Ala.

She is a 2016 graduate of Bethel High School, Tipp City.

Burritt graduates basic

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Jacob A. Burritt also graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Burritt is the son of Angela and Andy Potchik, and brother of Joshua Burritt and Tyler Potchik, all of Tipp City.

He is a 2015 graduate of Tippecanoe High School, Tipp City.