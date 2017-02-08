Support is much appreciated

To the Editor:

The Mikolajewski family would like to acknowledge everyone that has shown their love and support since the passing of Robert Mikolajewski on Jan. 31, 2017.

We want to personally give our gratitude to all that stopped out to show their respects during the viewing, that came to the funeral, brought food, sent flowers, and gave kind words. The response has been an overwhelming amount of love and admiration for Bob.

A very special thank you must be given to the Troy Fire and Police departments, Upper Valley Medical Center, Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home and to Edie Swinney, who helped rescue Pat Mikolajewski from the vehicle.

Your love and support during this tough time has been greatly appreciated. Bob was a devoted son, loving brother, caring uncle and kind friend. He will never be forgotten — thanks to this loving community full of family and friends.

— Jamie Mikolajewski and family

Piqua