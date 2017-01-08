Wager on the Arts upcoming

Staff Reports

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council will host its annual Wager on the Arts Celebration Gala on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Tipp City Eagles, second floor, located at 202 E. Main St, Tipp City.

TCAAC members and guests will enjoy a buffet prime rib dinner along with an evening filled with casino-style games. Game winnings can be used to bid on auction items donated by local artists, community members and businesses which include original pieces of art, as well as, several gift baskets, tickets to local events, and other items.

The cost is $25 per person. Cocktails will be at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m.; a dessert bar will be offered for after dinner sweet treats. A cash bar will also be available.

Seating is limited and registration is due by Jan. 23 by purchasing your online ticket at www.tippcityartscouncil.com/wager-on-the-arts or mail your reservation and check to Tipp City Area Arts Council, Box 74, Tipp City, OH 45371. Make checks payable to Tipp City Area Arts Council.

Casual attire is acceptable, but feel free to “put on the Ritz.”