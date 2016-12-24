Make-ahead big-batch recipes this holiday season

COLUMBUS — Breakfast is often referred to as the most important meal of the day, but it is also the meal most often skipped by families. To help solve this problem, the Ohio Poultry Association (OPA) is serving up big-batch, make-ahead breakfast recipes to help Ohio families cut down on cooking time, save on costs, and make morning routines more manageable this holiday season.

“Preparing and cooking a nutritious holiday meal can be intimidating and time consuming,” said Jim Chakeres, OPA executive vice president. “Eggs are the perfect ingredient for your holiday dishes because they are affordable and contain 13 essential nutrients, nine essential amino acids and six grams of high-quality protein. They are also versatile and can reduce stress by allowing families to incorporate them into make-ahead dishes that can be stored in the freezer for weeks at a time.”

Try these this holiday season:

Overnight Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Frosting

• Roll Ingredients:

o 2 packages (or 1 ½ Tablespoons) fast rise instant yeast

o 1 cup warm water (aim for 105 to 115 degrees)

o 2 Tablespoons sugar

o 2 cups whole milk

o 6 Tablespoons butter

o 3 eggs, beaten

o 1 teaspoon salt

o 1/2 cup sugar

o 8 cups bread flour, plus more for sprinkling

• Filling Ingredients:

o 1 cup brown sugar

o 1/2 cup white sugar

o 3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks, 12 Tablespoons) unsalted butter, at room temperature

o 3 1/2 Tablespoons cinnamon

• Frosting Ingredients:

o 1/2 cup (1 stick, 8 tablespoons) butter, at room temperature

o 12 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

o 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar

o Splash heavy cream

o 2 teaspoons vanilla

o 1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions:

• Add the water to the bowl of an electric mixer then stir in the sugar and yeast. Allow the mixture to sit for 10-15 minutes while you prepare the milk. The mixture should foam up quite a bit. If it doesn’t froth or foam, your yeast might be bad, and you’ll want to start over.

• Meanwhile, heat the milk to just below boiling, then stir in the butter, allowing it to melt. Allow the mixture to cool to warm.

• Stir the beaten eggs into the yeast mixture. Pour the cooled milk mixture into the yeast mixture in a steady stream, whisking constantly. Whisk in the remaining 1/2 cup of sugar and the salt.

• Add half of the flour to the bowl, using a spatula or spoon to combine. Add the remaining flour (up to 8 cups) and stir, then switch to the dough hook and beat until well combined. Continue to beat with the dough hook until the dough is soft, about 6 minutes. If the mixture is still very sticky, beat in up to another cup of flour. The dough should be tacky and springy, but should release from your finger when you touch it.

• Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover loosely with saran wrap, and place in a warm spot to rise for 40 minutes to an hour, or until doubled in size.

• Punch the dough down and turn it out onto a floured surface. Roll or press the dough out into a rectangle approximately 12 inches by 24 inches long. Pour the melted butter over top, spreading it evenly. In a small bowl, whisk together the sugars and cinnamon and then sprinkle that evenly over the top. Cut the rectangle in half so there are two 12 x 12 inch squares. Either roll each square into a tight log and then cut it into 12 slices using dental floss OR use a pizza cutter to slice the rectangle into 24 long strips, and roll each strip individually into a slice. Once the rolls are sliced, place them in a buttered dish, approximately 8 in a 9 x 13 inch pan or 6 in a 9 inch pie pan. Cover the rolls loosely with saran wrap. Refrigerate the rolls overnight, for 8-12 hours.

• In the morning, take the rolls out and allow them to rise in a warm place for 30-45 minutes, or until puffed.

• Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the rolls in the oven and bake for 20 minutes, or until tops are golden and set. I recommend under baking just slightly so the rolls stay nice and soft.

• To make the frosting: Combine the cream cheese and butter in the bowl of an electric mixer. Beat on high speed until smooth. Beat in the powdered sugar, cream, vanilla, and salt. If you’re serving immediately, the rolls can be frosted while still warm. Otherwise, store them unfrosted, then frost and reheat the rolls for a few minutes before serving.

Provided photo Overnight Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Frosting can be a great way to wake up Christmas morning.