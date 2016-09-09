FRANCIS W. COMPTON

GREENVILLE — Francis William “Jake” Compton, age 71, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2016 at 6:21 AM at Dayton VA Medical Center, Dayton, Ohio. He was born on August 21, 1945 in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Sam & Mary (Cooper) Compton.

Surviving is his wife, Betty (Preston) Compton of Greenville; children and their spouses, Tim & Linda Penkal of Bradford; Kathy & Donnie Gilmore of Covington, Ohio, Angie & Gary McFerran of Greenville, Kimberly Penkal of Greenville, Johnny & Angie Penkal of Greenville and Glenn Penkal of St. Joseph, Michigan; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and uncle, Clarence “Hoop” & Mag Cooper of Dayton, Ohio.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son, Michael James Penkal.

Jake worked at Production Paint in Bradford, Ohio, for 22 years and was a member of the United States Navy serving in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed watching football, especially the San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Reds, NASCAR, Pro Wrestling and most of all spending time with his family.

There will be a service held on Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at 12:00 PM at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio, with Pastor Ralph Schaafsma officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, Ohio. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A Military Graveside Service will be conducted by the Greenville Veterans Honor Guard.

It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to the funeral home to help outset funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com