Student ambassadors to represent MVCTC

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) has 44 senior students who will serve as Student Ambassadors during the 2016-2017 school year. These students learn leadership skills and public speaking to represent MVCTC as spokespersons for the school.

The MVCTC Student Ambassadors visit the 27 MVCTC partner school districts in the fall to share their experiences, career technical programs, and career goals with high school sophomores. All of the sophomores from the 27-partner school have the opportunity to select two career programs to visit at MVCTC during the annual Sophomore Career Days in December. For more information about Sophomore Career Days or visiting MVCTC, all (937) 854-8056.

MVCTC ambassadors from Miami County for the 2016-2017 school year are:

Christian Brooks, Robotics and Automation student from Bethel

Nicklaus Coterel, Auto Services student from Bethel

McKayla Mangen, Health Careers Academy student from Tipp City

Trevor McKinney, Precision Machining student from Tipp City

Sonny Puthoff, Retail Agriculture Services student from Milton-Union

Marc Randall, Digital Design Technology student from Miami East

Craig Schlecht, Auto Collision student from Milton-Union

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

For more than 45-years, MVCTC has been providing career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties, including Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties. MVCTC is dedicated to providing in-demand workforce training for youth, adults, and organizations in the Miami Valley.