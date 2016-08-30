Hobart Equipment Plant to relocate

Staff Reports

TROY — The Hobart Welding Products equipment plant in Troy will be relocating manufacturing and warehouse operations to Appleton, Wisc., over the next several months.

The move is being made in order to align all machine assembly, warehousing and customer service within existing operations at its sister company, Miller Electric, which already produces a number of Hobart equipment products.

Affected employees in the Troy workforce will be offered opportunities in similar roles at the facilities in Appleton or are eligible to apply for open positions in any of the local business units. Any remaining displaced employees will be offered separation packages and other assistance services.

“This move is being made to fully leverage the assets we have across the welding enterprise,” said Becky Tuchscherer, group president. “This decision to move in no way reflects the level of skill and dedication of our workforce here. We appreciate the long standing support of the Troy community. Our commitment to the community remains strong, as the Hobart Brothers Company Filler Metal businesses will continue to operate in all existing facilities, with headquarters in Troy.”

The business is currently located at 2200 Corporate Drive, Troy.