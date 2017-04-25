Posted on by

Royalty announced


Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Bethel High School recently announced its 2016-2017 Prom court. The court includes from left: Nate Rimkus, Erica Turner, Ian Anderson, Carissa Viado, Chase Dakin, Sarah Swisher, Christian White, Ashley Buchholz, Noah Burrows and Madison Vanhoose. Bethel will hold its Prom from 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the NCR Country Club with a “Four Season” theme. An After Prom is scheduled following the dance at the school.


