Entertainment briefs

5 arrested for Coachella thefts

INDIO, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested five people in the theft of more than 40 cellphones, cash and credit cards at the Coachella music festival in the Southern California desert.

Indio police say multiple festival-goers reported the thefts, and investigators identified two separate groups of suspects who had multiple phones on them Saturday.

The Desert Sun reports (http://desert.sn/2poJYF2 ) that five people were booked into Riverside County jail on theft and conspiracy charges.

Police believe two women, 35-year-old Angela Trivino of New York City and 38-year-old Viviana Hernandez of Los Angeles, were working together. They identified the other group as 29-year-old Brenda Cansino of Miami, 27-year-old Marco Leon of Los Angeles and 25-year-old Sharon Ruiz of Van Nuys.

It’s unclear whether they have attorneys.

One man was arrested at Coachella with more than 100 cellphones in his backpack on April 14.

Spencer to address Kent State grads

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Kent State University’s first universitywide commencement will get a touch of Hollywood as Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer speaks to graduates of the northeastern Ohio school.

Spencer recently starred as mathematician Dorothy Vaughan in the drama “Hidden Figures.” The film tells the true story of several female African-American mathematicians at NASA key to the 1960’s era space race between the United States and Russia.

Spencer says it’s an honor to share her personal story at Kent State.

She says she hopes her message “inspires others to dream big, never give up and pursue their passion despite the obstacles that might get in the way.”

The May 13 ceremony will be the first where all graduates from the eight-campus system are honored in one place.

Rousey engaged to fellow MMA fighter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forget the octagon, Ronda Rousey is buzzing about a ring after announcing her engagement to fellow MMA fighter Travis Browne.

Rousey flashed the diamond and made the announcement in a paparazzi video shared by TMZ Sports . Browne says in the video that he popped the question under a waterfall in New Zealand last week.

The 30-year-old Rousey says they plan to get married “soon,” but that they’re just in the beginning stages of planning a wedding.

Rousey also doesn’t have a date for her next fight. She suffered a humiliating defeat to Amanda Nunes in December in a comeback bid after losing her UFC title to Holly Holm in 2015.

Hart, Charlamagne Tha God set for BookCon

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Hart and Charlamagne Tha God should have a lot to talk about.

The comedian and the radio host will make a joint appearance June 4 at this year’s BookCon, convention organizers announced Thursday. Both will have books to promote. Hart’s memoir “I Can’t Make This Up” comes out June 6. Charlamagne Tha God’s “Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It” was released this week.

BookCon, a fan-based convention for the book world, will also feature Jeffrey Tambor, Dan Brown, Margaret Atwood and Veronica Roth. It will be held June 3-4 at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

Paltrow to host wellness summit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gwyneth Paltrow is hosting her lifestyle brand’s first health event.

The actress and Goop.com founder announced Thursday that the inaugural “In goop Health” wellness summit on June 10 will feature appearances by Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and Lena Dunham.

The daylong event in Los Angeles will include panel discussions, fitness and meditation sessions, organic beauty offerings and a pop-up shop.

Tickets range from $500 to $1,500 and went on sale Thursday.