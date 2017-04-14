Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

Brian Ganger from the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library reads “How to Catch the Easter Bunny” by Adam Wallace and Andy Elkerton during an Easter Egg hunt at the library Friday in Pleasant Hill. The family fun event offered a storytime, a craft, an egg hunt and a visit with rabbits from Furry Friends Grooming Salon.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library Branch Supervisor Andrea Wackler helps children as they scramble to look for eggs which were hidden prior to an egg hunt at the library in Pleasant Hill. The family fun event offered a storytime, a craft, an egg hunt and a visit with rabbits from Furry Friends Grooming Salon.