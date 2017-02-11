Making an impact

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News
Volunteers of all ages gathered to pack 35,000 meals at First Place Christian Center Saturday in Troy. The meals were assembled and will be distributed where there is a need according to Impact For Hope representative Karen Smith. The lifesaving ministry gives aid to children and families as well as relief aid. This is the second year the First United Methodist Church has been involved in assisting Impact For Hope.
