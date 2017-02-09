Illness closes Milton-Union schools

WEST MILTON — Due to high numbers of students out sick, Milton-Union schools will be closed Friday.

School officials made the decision to cancel classes after school Thursday because of the unusually high number of students reporting flu-like symptoms, Superintendent Brad Ritchey explained.

“Teachers were at a standstill because we were missing so many kids,” Ritchey said Thursday evening.

The middle school classes especially were reporting higher than usual numbers of students home sick, he said. Grades kindergarten through 12 are housed in one building.

“It’s not an epidemic,” he added, but there were enough students home sick to raise concerns.

District staff will be taking extra care to clean and sanitize classrooms and shared spaces on Friday and over the weekend he said.

“Hopefully this will give them some extra time to get rested and healthy over the weekend,” Ritchey added.

Classes are expected to resume Monday.

http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_dog-1.jpg

By Cecilia Fox cfox@civitasmedia.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@civitasmedia.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@civitasmedia.com.