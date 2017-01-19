Standoff ends in arrest

TIPP CITY — A Tipp City resident is in custody following a standoff with police Wednesday night.

Police were called to an apartment in the 100 block of Maynard Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday to check on a resident who was reported to be suicidal, later identified as 21-year-old Tyler Horn.

According to Tipp City police, a friend reported that Horn was threatening to overdose on medication. When police arrived, Horn was barricaded inside the apartment alone and armed with a rifle.

SWAT officers and a hostage negotiator were called to the scene. Residents of other apartments were evacuated as a precaution.

Officers entered the apartment and instructed Horn to show himself. According to police reports, Horn leveled a rifle at officers, who warned him to put the gun down or he would be shot. Horn allegedly stated, “That’s what I want anyways.”

After negotiating with officers, Horn surrendered nearly two hours later around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday and was taken into custody without incident.

Horn was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for medical evaulation, before being to the Miami Council jail. Horn is facing charges of aggravated menacing, inducing panic and resisting arrest.

The Troy Police Department and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.