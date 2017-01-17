MLK celebrated

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

Ella Berning, 8, and her brother, Ethan, 10, trace and cut out their hand Tuesday at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The library is asking guests to give a hand in celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. while visiting the “I Have a Dream” display through Jan. 22 at the facility. According to their mother, Jennifer Berning, they get to the library two or three times a week. “We love coming to the library,” she said.