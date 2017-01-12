Knitting for a cause

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

Shirley Soutar knits a hat Wednesday at the Lion & Lamb Yarn Boutique near the Public Square in downtown Troy. According to store owner, Anna Steinke, Soutar is one of several who gather to knit during Cancer Companions meetings held the second Wednesday of the month at her shop. It is way for knitters to sit and chat while knitting hats, lap blankets or prayer shawls, which are donated to the Cancer Care Center at UVMC.

Lion & Lamb Yarn Boutique owner Anna Steinke knits a hat during a Cancer Companions meeting Wednesday at her shop in downtown Troy. Cancer Companions is a group of knitters who gather to sit and chat while knitting hats, lap blankets or prayer shawls according to Steinke. She added that the group gets together the second Wednesday of the month at her shop and is open to anyone who knits or crochets, patterns can be provided. Items are then donated to the Cancer Care Cemter at UVMC.