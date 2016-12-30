TROY — On the first day of the new year, a new church, Gospel Community Church, will celebrate its grand opening.

Gospel Community Church has moved into a 104-year-old church building at 214 W. Main St., across the street from the county courthouse.

Pastor Jason Bradshaw has invited the community to join Gospel Community Church for their first service on Jan. 1 and every Sunday at 10 a.m.

He said the church promises a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere where people “gather to center themselves around the Word of God.” According to Bradshaw, Gospel Community Church has three main purposes: sow gospel seed, nurture gospel fruit, and harvest gospel workers.

Bradshaw, who has been looking for the right opportunity to “plant” a new church for years, admitted he’d had his eye on the property for a long time.

“I would drive by it all the time and just pray, ‘Lord, can we have that building?’” he recalled.

Bradshaw started out at Greenville Grace Brethren, where he worked for 12 years. He explained that there were a number of people coming to Greenville Grace from the Troy area and that opening a new church in the area just made sense.

“I think the Lord was working in me to move to plant a church,” Bradshaw said.

The concept of “planting” a church originates in 1 Corinthians, he explained.

He and a core group of about 30 other adults started work on the property in November. They announced their intention to plant a new church in 2015.

“They’ve put in a lot of time and hard work and everything else to try and get everything up and running because they share this common vision of what we want to do. And that is to proclaim the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus for the forgiveness of sins, that’s our whole thing,” Bradshaw explained.

The old building, which dates back to 1912, has needed a lot of paint and attention, Bradshaw said, but is overall in good shape. They’ve hard at work modernizing the space, while still preserving historical details like stained glass windows.

“Lots of space, tons of work, but I’ll take all of it. It is a great place to grow into,” he added. “We hope it will be a good space for us for years to come.”

Bradshaw explained that some building updates are still underway, but “in the end, if we can preach, and we can sing and we can be together, that’s what a church is supposed to be.”

He also added that the church is excited to add to the building’s long history of worship. The building previously housed a Lutheran church. It also has an addition that dates back to the 1940s.

“You have a lot of history here of ministry and people proclaiming the Word of God, so it’s cool to add on to that,” Bradshaw said. “It just reminds you that the Christian faith is a historic faith.”

For more information about Gospel Community Church, visit www.gcctroy.com, find them on Facebook or follow them on Twitter @gospelcommtroy. Childcare will be available every Sunday.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Brian Spirito, a church elder for Gospel Community Church, paints the sanctuary of the new Gospel Community Church in Troy. The core team plans to open the doors of the new church on January 1, 2017. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_161210aw_GCC_1062.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Brian Spirito, a church elder for Gospel Community Church, paints the sanctuary of the new Gospel Community Church in Troy. The core team plans to open the doors of the new church on January 1, 2017. Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Pastor of Teaching at Greenville Grace Brethren Church Danny Wright paints a window sill in the congregation area recently at the new Gospel Community Church in Troy. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_161210aw_GCC_1083.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Pastor of Teaching at Greenville Grace Brethren Church Danny Wright paints a window sill in the congregation area recently at the new Gospel Community Church in Troy.

Gospel Community Church to open Jan. 1

By Cecilia Fox [email protected]

Reach Cecilia Fox at [email protected]

Reach Cecilia Fox at [email protected]