A new season begins

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News
Area farmers are beginning to harvest as the fall season begins today. Here, Greg and Kirstin Fetters harvest corn Tuesday near West Milton. According to Kirstin, the Fetters family farms 2,000 acres including corn, soybeans, wheat and hay.
Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Area farmers are beginning to harvest as the fall season begins today. Here, Greg and Kirstin Fetters harvest corn Tuesday near West Milton. According to Kirstin, the Fetters family farms 2,000 acres including corn, soybeans, wheat and hay.