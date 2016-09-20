Posted on by

A new season begins


Area farmers are beginning to harvest as the fall season begins today. Here, Greg and Kirstin Fetters harvest corn Tuesday near West Milton. According to Kirstin, the Fetters family farms 2,000 acres including corn, soybeans, wheat and hay.

