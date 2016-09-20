Posted on by

A unique ride


Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Miami East High School students, including Michael Bair, drove their tractor to school Tuesday morning during a “Drive Your Tractor to School Day.” Bair drove his International 3388 2+2 tractor from his family farm just before school started.


