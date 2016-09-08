A clean find

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

Area school children have been learning about the watershed program and how to prevent pollution from going into the river through the Miami County Park District. This week, area schools visited the Stillwater Prairie Reserve for some hands-on exploration. Students of Cindy Nelson and Megan Weir’s first-grade classes of Newton Elementary School used tools to go into the water including nets and their hands to find various types of creatures. With help from park naturalists, including Kim “Cardinal” Brumfield, students found caddisfly larva and water penny beetle larva. According to Brumfield, these creatures can only be found in clean water.

Students of Newton Elementary School found various creatures in the Stillwater River to help determine the quality of the water while visiting the Stillwater Prairie Reserve this week near Covington. Miami County Park District Environmental Education Director Cinda “Wind” Hanbuch-Pinkerton holds a crayfish as Newton students waded in the water at the reserve. Following the exploration, they used a stream quality monitoring formula to determine the water condition.