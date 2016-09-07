Struck again

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Troy Police and Fire departments responded to a crash on Archer Drive on Wednesday at around 1 p.m. in Troy. The motorist who drove into the front of the store was transported to an area hospital.
Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Officers from the Troy Police Department investigate the scene of a collision at Wendy’s on Archer Drive on Wednesday in Troy. A motorist drove her car into the front of the store and then was transported to an area hospital following the incident.
TROY — For a second time in just over a year, the Wendy’s, located on Archer Drive, off State Route 55 in Troy, has been hit by a vehicle.
Details about today’s accident are still coming in.
The business was first struck on Friday, Sept. 4, 2015. The Wendy’s restaurant in 2015 was struck by a SUV driven by Megan Wuebker, 26, of Russia. Wuebker ran a red light at the intersection, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the corner of the restaurant in the dining room area.
Wuebker was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries following the 2015 accident. According to police, she suffered a medical condition at the time of the incident.
The dining room remained closed for two week for repairs in September 2015, although the drive through was open for customers.
