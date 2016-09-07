Struck again

TROY — For a second time in just over a year, the Wendy’s, located on Archer Drive, off State Route 55 in Troy, has been hit by a vehicle.

Details about today’s accident are still coming in.

The business was first struck on Friday, Sept. 4, 2015. The Wendy’s restaurant in 2015 was struck by a SUV driven by Megan Wuebker, 26, of Russia. Wuebker ran a red light at the intersection, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the corner of the restaurant in the dining room area.

Wuebker was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries following the 2015 accident. According to police, she suffered a medical condition at the time of the incident.

The dining room remained closed for two week for repairs in September 2015, although the drive through was open for customers.