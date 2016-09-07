Honoring 9/11

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

Members of the Troy Noon Optimist Club, including Stan Phillips, post flags on the levee Tuesday as a way of honoring victims of 9/11. According to Nevin Fessler, 115 flags are part of the Walk of Remebrance developed from the Aveune of Flags program the club already has in place. The Walk of Remembrance extends from the Adams Street Bridge to the North Market Street Bridge and will be on display through Sunday on the levee in Troy.