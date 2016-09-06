Man critical following crash

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

A man is carried to CareFlight by Tipp Fire and EMS crews after being extracted from his vehicle following a crash. Timothy Nuckles, 46, of Tipp City, was leaving the parking lot of the Robinson branch of the Miami County YMCA when it is believed he suffered a medical condition on Tuesday afternoon around 12:59 p.m., according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Dave Duchak. According to Duchak, his car, a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser, accelerated, crossing both the north and southband lanes of traffic on County Road 25-A, and slammed into a parked car in the business across the street, Apex Die Casting Co., 1315 S. County Road 25-A. The first parked car then was pushed into another parked car in the lot. Nuckles was trapped in his vehicle and fire crews extracted Nuckles from the PT Cruiser. Nuckles was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, where he was listed in critical condition as of press time. Duchak said no one else was injured in the incident. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene of the crash.