Coffee with gardeners

Participants of “Coffee with the Master Gardeners” put together a desert dish garden during a seminar led by Barbara Hiser on Friday at the Hobart Center for County Government. During the seminar, Hiser discussed the event’s theme, “Succulents in September,” including common house plants, growing and maintenance. Next month Master Gardener volunteers with the Ohio State University Extension Office in Miami County will discuss shade gardening. The group meets the first Friday of each month at 10 a.m. and is open to the community.