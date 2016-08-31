Skating through milder temps

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News
Tanner Williams takes time to practice a few board slides and manuevers on the mini ramp during lunch Tuesday at the Skate Park in Troy. Temperatures over the next several days are expected to be milder in the area than in the past several weeks.
Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Tanner Williams takes time to practice a few board slides and manuevers on the mini ramp during lunch Tuesday at the Skate Park in Troy. Temperatures over the next several days are expected to be milder in the area than in the past several weeks.