Maddening, mysterious morels

Say the word to a mushroom enthusiast and their eyes light up. A conditioned response, like Pavlov’s dogs. They simply can’t help themselves.

It’s like a magical incantation. Upon hearing, folks whose acquaintance is gastronomic will usually start salivating. Morels are tasty. No, actually way more than tasty … delicious, delightful, divine!

And not merely toothsome by the everyday standards of mushrooms purchased in shrink-wrapped packets at the local supermarket. No, indeed! Morels are considered superlative via international judgement — the pronouncement of chefs and connoisseurs with world-class palates. Some foodies would even place them on par with the exalted truffle.

Being a frugal Celt, I have no personal experience with truffles. I’ve never tasted one of those subterranean fungi in my life — and considering their extravagant cost, I’m not apt to be adding a handful to my favorite tagliatelle recipe anytime soon.

Nevertheless, while not as pricy or publicly celebrated as the truffle, morels have been prized for their unique flavor, by both cooks and gourmets worldwide, since at least the mid-1700s. A highly esteemed and much sought after ingredient in various cuisines.

As to the morel’s monetary worth — like that for truffles, the sponge mushroom’s value is also reflected in the marketplace. One reputable supplier currently prices a 10-pound container of dried morels at just under $2,000, not including shipping! Which makes the large helping of sautéed morels I enjoyed with my lunchtime plate of fresh-caught bullhead fillets downright decadent!

Mushroom hunters in Ohio commonly speak of five morels — white morels, black morels, gray morels, yellow morels, and half-free morels. All are members of the Morchella Genus, under the esculenta type species. However, recent multigenic DNA studies have thrown things into a state of taxonomic flux, as yet unresolved. It’s now said at least seven morel species are found in the Buckeye State, with possibly additional mushrooms to be added.

The key to consistently finding morel mushrooms is exactly the same as when investing in real estate … location, location, location. Neighborhood and setting matters.

Naturally, with an endeavor that’s mostly dependent on experience and persistence — though with elements of blind luck and something akin to voodoo contributing their parts to the mix — foraging techniques and overall opinions vary.

Do you scour south-facing hillsides or ones facing north? Is relatively flat terrain better than more rugged? Which is preferable — morning sunlight or afternoon? Deep woods or wooded edges? Moist, dry, or in-between? Do you look under dead elms and live ash, or is dead ash also good? What about underneath apple trees, box elders, sycamores and red oaks — how do they rate as prime mushrooming spots?

Every morel hunter I know has theories and favorite locations. And here’s where the game can get interesting … a conniving, calculating, and paranoia-driven disinformation campaign, designed to prevent any would-be fellow forager — friends and family included — from uncovering a single one of their secret morel hotspots. All the while, doing their best to induce a supposed competitor into revealing their locations.

You must understand the dynamics: many seekers of the tasty morel become like seekers of gold … selfish, greedy, willing to do whatever it takes to lay hands on your supply of mushrooms. One full tote sack is never enough! They covet your morels!

When you say morel to such incorrigible foragers, not only will they immediately start to drool, they’ll additionally begin dreaming of certain corners within spring’s greening woods — specific places, secret lairs wherein they expect to find a motherlode of tasty morels. And they’ll simultaneously commence scheming.

So how do you know who’s playing the game and who isn’t?

Walk right up to a suspect, say the trigger word — morel — and watch their eyes. That aforementioned involuntary cause and effect reflex gives them away every time. If you notice a hint of tell-tale unfocused twitch, guard every subsequent word. You are being targeted.

I say you counter this by scheming right back. Give ‘em tit for tat. Lie through your teeth. Remember, while they may come off all buddy-buddy, they’re really trying to pump you for insider information — especially the locations of your best morel scrounging sites. They want to steal your mushrooms!

Equipment needed for mushroom foraging is minimal. Old clothes suitable for bucking around in the puckerbrush. Comfortable shoes. A fine-mesh bag, to hold your mushrooms while allowing their spores to sprinkle back onto the earth, possibly reseeding a future reserve. And a walking stick to scrape through leaves, push aside briars, and deal with those pesky spiderwebs which nefarious arachnids like to string at eye-level.

Morels are now in season locally. Out there, waiting to be found and picked. The downside is that the morel season is fleeting — a few weeks, no more than a month; less if the weather turns hot and windy, which can dry a succulent, newly emerged mushroom into an inedible shell within hours.

So don’t put off a foraging foray. While you may not be so blessed as to have morel mushrooms growing in your backyard, it’s practically a guaranteed fact there are morels to be had within a few minutes drive of where you now sit — possibly within walking distance.

With a bit of searching, you’ll get to savor one of the tastiest wild mushrooms on the planet. And unlike the truffle gatherer, you won’t need to acquire a pet pig to accompany you on hunts to snuffle out your prized morels.

By Jim McGuire Contributing columnist

Jim McGuire, a nature columnist, resides in Englewood, and can be reached at [email protected]

