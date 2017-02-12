Troy’s Sedam signs with Capital

By David Fong

TROY — This time last year, most people never would have believed Dylan Sedam had a college football career ahead of him.

Including, at times, Dylan Sedam.

“I probably would have told you that you were crazy,” Sedam said of his chances of playing college football following his junior year at Troy High School. “I had only played in two (varsity) games and both of those were as a back up.”

Last fall, however, in his first season starting at left tackle for the Trojans, the 6-foot-5, 274-pound Sedam had a breakout season, helping to clear the way for a Trojan offense that averaged more than 400 yards and 33 points per game, second in the 20-team Greater Western Ohio Conference. Sedam earned second-team All-GWOC American North Division honors.

In just one season, Sedam played his way into several college offers. On Thursday, he signed his national letter of intent to play college football at Capital University. He was joined on signing by teammates Andrew Ray and Hayden Kotwica — both of whom will be joining Sedam at Capital — and Travis Hall, who signed with Notre Dame College.

“The first thing you notice about Dylan, obviously, is his size,” Troy coach Matt Burgbacher said of Sedam’s emergence last fall. “We knew he had all of the tools inside of him, we just had to get them out of him. From day one, we put him at that left tackle spot and we told him, ‘You are our left tackle. We don’t have anyone else. This is going to be up to you.’ He really seized the opportunity and took advantage of that.”

Sedam said that, faced with the challenge, he worked hard in the offseason to prepare for his senior year and could literally feel himself getting stronger.

“Back in the summer when we were doing all of our drills and meeting with our position coaches, we started having challenges,” Sedam said. “I started winning all of my challenges. I just kept getting stronger and bettering my technique. That was a big confidence thing for me. I never really had a chance before — when the opportunity came to me, I just ran with it.”

As Sedam progressed on the field, he started hearing from colleges. Fortunately, he had someone to help guide him through the process. His father, Tom, was a heavily recruited lineman at Troy in the 1980s when ended up signing with Louisville.

“It helped having him around,” Sedam said. “Once I started hearing from colleges, he would tell me, ‘Oh yeah, this is normal.’ He would explain everything I had to do to get ready.”

Sedam, who said he plans to major in education, said he looks forward to the opportunity to play college football — and maybe prove something to himself and others.

“I feel great,” he said. “It feels amazing to finally prove people wrong.”

