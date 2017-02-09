By David Fong

dfong@civitasmedia.com

TROY — With Andrew Ray, what you see isn’t always what you get.

So while the Capital University football program may not have seen much on-the-field action from Troy’s back-up quarterback, they still know what they are getting — a player with heart, determination and unlimited potential.

Ray — who attempted just four passes this season while backing up record-setting quarterback Hayden Kotwica — signed his national letter of intent with Capital University Thursday. Also signing letters of intent Thursday were offensive linemen Dylan Sedam (Capital), Travis Hall (Notre Dame College) and Kotwica (Capital).

“My parents did a good job helping me get recruited,” Ray said. “They did a good job of helping put together what little film there was of me and getting it out to coaches. They helped put me in touch with coaches.”

Ray completed 2 of 4 passes for 59 yards last fall, but both of those passes ended up being big ones for the Trojans. One was a 46-yard touchdown strike against Fairborn, the other was a 13-yard pass on fourth down that helped keep a Trojan drive alive as they came from 21-points down to beat Bellefontaine.

Ray had to come into that game without warming up when Kotwica’s helmet came off the play before and he hit to sit out one down.

“Honestly, looking back, that was one of the biggest plays of our season,” Troy coach Matt Burgbacher said. “If he doesn’t complete that pass, that drives stalls and I don’t know if we come back to win that game. That game gave us a lot of confidence throughout the rest of the season.”

Ray said it wasn’t always easy being called into duty at a moment’s notice, but it was something he was willing to face.

“It was definitely a challenge, but it was a challenge I was always ready to face,” he said. “I knew I was a role player and I had to respond and be ready to go.”

Burgbacher said that’s the type of attitude that could allow Ray to excel as a college quarterback.

“Andrew was in a very unique situation in that he had to play behind a very good quarterback, but he continued to work on his game,” Burgbacher said. “He didn’t let that step him or get him down. I think Capital is getting a diamond in the rough. I think he will flourish greatly in their system.

“Capital is getting a mentally tough kid who, athletically, has been thrown a lot of curveballs and has never quit fighting. I think they are getting a kid who would have started for a lot of other high school programs in the state of Ohio.”

Ray said he looks forward to the opportunity to attend school and play football at Capital.

“When I went to visit Capital, everything felt right,” he said. “I liked everything about it. I’m looking forward to going up there.”

Photo Courtesy of Lee Woolery | Speedshot Photo Troy quarterback Andrew Ray has signed his national letter of intent to play football at Capital University this fall. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ANDREW-RAY.jpg Photo Courtesy of Lee Woolery | Speedshot Photo Troy quarterback Andrew Ray has signed his national letter of intent to play football at Capital University this fall.