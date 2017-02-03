Coaches predict Super Bowl winner

By David Fong

MIAMI COUNTY — Max Current stands alone.

Every year, the Troy Daily News likes to poll local high school football coaches and get their predictions on who is going to win the Super Bowl. This year, county coaches feel the New England Patriots are overwhelming favorites to knock off the Atlanta Falcons, selecting the Patriots by a 7-1 margin.

Only Miami East football coach Max Current picked the Falcons to win — and he may have been influenced by some personal ties he has to the game.

For what it’s worth, Miami County coaches went 6-2 when predicting last year’s game, with the majority correctly predicting the Denver Broncos would knock off the Carolina Panthers.

Here’s this year’s picks:

Matt Burgbacher (Troy)

“I’m going to go with the Patriots for the simple fact of they’ve been there, they’ve done it, they know how to do it and they know what it takes to get it done. I’m really not that big a fan of the Patriots as a team, as much as I’m a fan of their organization. For them to have the consistency they do is pretty amazing. They have created a culture of winning.

“As a football coach, that’s what you want for your program. You want to run your football program like the Patriots and be a consistent winner year after year. It doesn’t seem to matter who they plug in there, they just keep winning.”

Bill Nees (Piqua)

“The Patriots have the tools to deal with the Atlanta pass rush and a defensive perimeter that matches up against Matt Ryan and his receivers.”

Joel Derge (Tippecanoe)

“I have the Patriots 31-24. I think the Patriots have one of the best cultures around in any sport. They continue to ‘do their jobs’ with 199th round draft picks, former lacrosse players, and Coach Belichick has everything going in the right direction. I expect a higher scoring game then last year’s defensive battle.”

Max Current (Miami East)

“I am picking the Atlanta Falcons. Why you say? I went to college with the Falcons’ head coach’s big brother! Dan Quinn’s brother Peter was a fellow physical education major at West Virginia Wesleyan College, home of the Bobcats, at the same time I attended WVWC (1981-1986).”

Mark Lane (Milt0n-Union)

“My pick is the Patriots, definitely not who I want to win. But when you are a Browns fan the Super Bowl usually doesn’t matter, right? So I’ll just watch and hope that we can actually have a good draft this year!”

Ryan Jones (Troy Christian)

“Patriots 27, Falcons 24. I think this will be a fantastic game with some great offenses on display. This one will come down to whoever has the ball last. I believe that the Pats will win in the end due to (Tom) Brady and the Falcon’s inability to run the ball in critical situations.”

Scott Clodfelter (Bethel)

“I have the Patriots winning 34-28 in a close game. I think the difference is the experience of Brady and Belichick. I also think New England is more versatile and can beat you more ways. New England will run the ball against a smaller defensive line and keep Atlanta’s offense off the field.”

Ty Cates (Covington)

“The Patriots because of their experience in Super Bowls with a proven winner at QB and head coach. This game will come down to who makes less mistakes and they will make less mistakes because the moment is not too big for them. Their defense does a great job of taking away what you do best. I’m rooting for the underdog the Falcons and Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, but I think it will be the Patriots and the AFC tends to be tougher in the trenches than the NFC in my opinion.”

