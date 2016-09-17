VIDEO: Troy beats Fairborn, 42-14

By David Fong

FAIRBORN — After two years of lopsided losses, the Troy football team finally got to see how the other half lives.

And make no mistake, the view was much sweeter from the penthouse.

Since the Ohio High School Athletic Association officially instituted a running clock “mercy rule” prior to the 2014 season, the Trojans were on the wrong side of the running clock seven times in the past two years. Troy flipped the script on Fairborn Friday night, however, jumping out to a 35-0 halftime lead and playing much of the second half under a running clock, eventually winning 42-14.

With the win, the Trojans improved to 4-0, while Fairborn fell to 0-4. The Trojans — who entered the game ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press Division II state poll — are off to their first 4-0 start since 2000. The Trojans return home to face 3-1 Miamisburg — which was ranked No. 14 in the Division II state poll — this coming Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Troy’s John Wehrkamp (33) and (22) brings down a Fairborn runner Friday night in Fairborn. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_160916aw_Troy_33_22-2.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Troy’s John Wehrkamp (33) and (22) brings down a Fairborn runner Friday night in Fairborn.

