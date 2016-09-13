Yes, they call it the streak

By David Fong

TROY — No one appreciated a streak as much as Crash Davis.

It was Davis — the main character in the iconic baseball movie “Bull Durham” — who once told baseball temptress Annie Savoy, “I told him that a player on a streak has to respect the streak. You know why? Because they don’t … they don’t happen very often.”

And while baseball season may be months away, there are a number of notable streaks currently going on for other teams this fall in the Troy High School athletic department, and those teams will be putting their streaks on the line this week as Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division continues to heat up as we approach the midway point of the season for most teams.

Troy’s football team currently is riding a streak it hasn’t seen in almost a decade. The Trojans are off to their first 3-0 start since 2008. Troy travels to Fairborn Friday and if it emerges victorious, it will be Troy’s first 4-0 start since 2000.

One of the most notable streaks currently going belongs to the Trojan volleyball team, which has not lost a division game since 2011. The Trojans will look to keep that streak alive this week with a pair of American League crossover games, which do count in the division standings.

Troy will travel to Fairborn Tuesday, then play host to Stebbins Thursday. The Trojans are 7-1 this season, with the lone loss coming to Miami East, which is state-ranked in Division III. Outside of the loss to the Vikings, Troy has not lost a game in any of its seven victories.

The Troy boys soccer team will look to keep its undefeated streak alive this season. Despite suffering heavy graduation losses, the Trojans are 7-0 this season, with six shutout victories. Troy has outscored is opposition by a combined score of 28-2. The Trojans travel to Xenia Tuesday, then host Greenville in a GWOC American North contest Thursday.

The Troy girls soccer team is in the midst of a three-game winning streak. Since dropping a game to Springboro earlier this season, Troy has defeated Stebbins, West Carrollton and Trotwood-Madison by a combined score of 13-0. Troy plays a pair of home games this week, hosting Xenia Wednesday and Northmont Saturday.

Troy’s tennis team has won its last four matches in a row and all six of its division matches this season. The Trojans will look to keep their undefeated division streak intact when they travel to Sidney Thursday. Troy also hosts Northridge Wednesday.

It’s a little harder to measure team streaks in cross country and golf, where the focus is more on tournaments, invitationals and individual results as opposed to head-to-head matches and races.

It does bear mentioning, however, that the Troy girls cross country team is hoping to keep alive its streak of eight GWOC division titles in a row — more consecutive division titles than any sport at Troy High School. The Trojans will not defend that title until mid-October.

This week, the cross country teams will compete Tuesday at the Fort Loramie Invitational and Saturday at the Galion Festival.

Incredibly, both the Troy boys and girls golf teams already have entered the second half of their regular seasons. The Troy boys play host to rival Piqua Tuesday, while the Troy girls travel to Butler Tuesday and host Miamisburg Wednesday.

