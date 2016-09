By David Fong

BELLEFONTAINE — It was worth the trip.

After a 90-minute bus ride to Bellefontaine Friday, the Troy football team came from 21 points down to pull out a 41-36 victory over the Chieftains in the final minute of the game.

With the win, Troy raised its record to 3-0, while Bellefontaine fell to 1-2.

Troy travels to Fairborn this coming Friday.

