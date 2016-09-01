Troy’s Dalton earns starting spot

By David Fong

NORMAN, Okla. — Alex Dalton’s comeback is nearly complete.

Dalton — a Troy High School graduate and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman at the University of Oklahoma — is slated to start at right guard for the Sooners Saturday in their season opener against the University of Houston.

As the full college football season kicks off this week, a number of former Miami County players are expected to play key roles for their respective college teams.

Dalton is playing in the biggest game involving former county players, as the Sooners enter the game at No. 3 in the preseason rankings, while the Cougars came in ranked No. 15. He also has one of the best comeback stories.

After redshirting his freshman year, Dalton saw action in seven games last season as a back-up guard. During bowl practice, Dalton suffered a knee injury before the Orange Bowl that forced him to miss all of spring practice while rehabbing.

In fall camp, he was expected to make a run at the starting center position, but broke his hand during camp, derailing that plan. Once again, though, he battled back and earned the starting nod at right guard.

The Sooners play the Cougars at noon on ABC.

Here’s a look at some of the other Miami County graduates playing at Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision schools:

A.J. Ouellette (Ohio University)

ATHENS — Ouellette, a Covington High School graduate, is a junior tailback for the Bobcats.

During the offseason, Ouellette — who led the team in rushing as both a freshman and a sophomore — was voted a team captain by his teammates. Currently, Ouellette is listed as the co-starter at tailback along with redshirt sophomore Papi White.

Ohio opens the season at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Texas State. The game will be televised on CBS-SN.

Wes Martin (Indiana University)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Martin, a Milt0n-Union graduate, is a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman for the Hoosiers.

Martin was listed as the starting left guard on the Hoosiers’ depth chart to open the season.

After redshirting his freshman season, Martin played in all 13 of the Hoosiers’ games last year, starting the first six games of the season at left guard.

Indiana opened the season Thursday night at Florida International University. Results from that game were not available at press time.

Nick Fields (Bowling Green State University)

BOWLING GREEN — Fields, a Milton-Union graduate, is a redshirt junior kicker for the Falcons.

Fields currently at No. 2 on the depth chart at both kicker and punter for Bowling Green. Last season he appeared in five games for the Falcons as a kickoff specialist.

Bowling Green opens the season at noon Saturday at The Ohio State University. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Gus Schwieterman (Bowling Green State University)

BOWLING GREEN — Schwieterman, a Bethel High School graduate, is a redshirt junior defensive lineman for the Falcons.

Two years ago, he appeared in 14 games for the Falcons, including 13 starts. Schwieterman missed all of last season with an injury. He currently is not listed in the Falcons’ two-deep depth chart as he continues to battle back from his injury, but is expected to see playing time this season.

Miles Hibbler (Kent State University)

KENT — Hibbler, a Troy High School graduate, is a junior running back for the Golden Flashes.

Hibber lettered as a freshman and sophomore. He’s not currently listed on Kent State’s two-deep depth chart at running back, but is expected to see playing time this season. Hibbler also played on Kent State’s special teams units his first two seasons.

Kent State opens the season at 3:42 p.m. Saturday at Penn State University. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Matt Barr (Robert Morris University)

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Barr, a Troy High School graduate, is a sophomore quarterback at Robert Morris University.

Barr is listed as the starting quarterback on the Colonials’ roster. He earned the starting job at the outset of last season as a freshman, starting nine games and missing two due to injury.

Robert Morris opened the season Thursday against Alderson Broaddus. Results from that game were not available at press time. The Colonials will play at the University of Dayton Sept. 10.

Jared Bair (Air Force Academy)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bair, a Troy High School graduate, is a freshman lineman for the Falcons.

The United States Air Force Academy does not list freshmen on its official roster.

Photo Courtesy of the University of Oklahoma Troy High School graduate Alex Dalton has been named the starting right guard for the University of Oklahoma football team. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_dalton_action.jpg Photo Courtesy of the University of Oklahoma Troy High School graduate Alex Dalton has been named the starting right guard for the University of Oklahoma football team. Photo Courtesy of Indiana University Milton-Union graduate Wes Martin (76) has been named the starting left guard for the Indiana University football team. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_martin_action-1.jpg Photo Courtesy of Indiana University Milton-Union graduate Wes Martin (76) has been named the starting left guard for the Indiana University football team.