VIDEO: Troy defeats Trotwood 10-6 to open season

By David Fong

Contact information

TROY — The Troy football team proved last year’s stunning upset victory over state-ranked Trotwood-Madison was no fluke Saturday with a 10-6 win over Trotwood in the season opener.

Hayden Kotwica ran in a touchdown, Jake Anderson booted a field goal and Troy’s defense shut down star running back Raveion Hargrove, holding him to 75 rushing yards — about 150 yards below what he averaged per game last season.

With the win, Troy improved to 1-0. The Trojans host Cincinnati Northwest this coming Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Contact David Fong at dfong@civitasmedia.com

