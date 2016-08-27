VIDEO: Troy defeats Trotwood 10-6 to open season

Source:
By David Fong
TROY — The Troy football team proved last year’s stunning upset victory over state-ranked Trotwood-Madison was no fluke Saturday with a 10-6 win over Trotwood in the season opener.
Hayden Kotwica ran in a touchdown, Jake Anderson booted a field goal and Troy’s defense shut down star running back Raveion Hargrove, holding him to 75 rushing yards — about 150 yards below what he averaged per game last season.
With the win, Troy improved to 1-0. The Trojans host Cincinnati Northwest this coming Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium.
