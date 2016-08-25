VIDEO: Trojans get a piece of the ‘rock’

By David Fong

TROY — On the eve of the Troy High School football team’s first game of the 2016 season, a new Trojan football tradition was unveiled Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Scarlet Sword at Legends Rock will now become a permanent part of the football team’s pre-game tradition. Before every home game, Troy’s players and coaches will come of the lockerroom and touch the monument, which consists of a steel sword embedded in a boulder.

The monument was constructed by Scott Raskay, Frank Raskey, Eric Krites, Dan Dalton, Dan Dutton and Chris Madigan.

Troy opens the season Friday night at Troy Memorial Stadium against Trotwood-Madison.

