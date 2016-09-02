VIDEO: Troy defeats Northwest 31-14

By David Fong

TROY — The last time the Troy football team started a season 2-0, Trojan coach Matt Burgbacher was still looking for his first head coaching job, Troy quarterbacks coach Tyler Wright was actually Troy’s quarterback and every member of the 2016 Trojan football team was in elementary school.

That lengthy drought came to an end Friday night at Troy Memorial Stadium in front of a sizable home crowd as the Trojans defeated Cincinnati Northwest 31-14, giving Troy its first 2-0 start since 2008.

“This feels good,” Burgbacher said. “This was a hard-fought victory. There were a lot of things we were a little worried about coming in.”

