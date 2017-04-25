Tipp juggernaut rolls on

By Josh Brown

TROY — Tippecanoe baseball coach Bruce Cahill was describing his Red Devils’ offensive efficiency during their 11-game winning streak.

But he may as well have been describing their first season in the Greater Western Ohio Conference as a whole.

“It’s been kind of amazing,” he said.

Tippecanoe — which entered Monday’s play with a GWOC-best .396 team batting average — took advantage of its chances and found ways to create them out of seemingly nothing, scoring in every inning and steadily pulling away from GWOC American North Division rival Troy for an 11-0 victory in five innings Monday at Market Street Field, the first game in a two-game season.

The Red Devils improved to 16-3 with the win and kept pace with American North co-leader Butler at 10-0. During its 11-game winning streak, Tippecanoe’s offense has been next to unstoppable, with Monday’s win being the eighth time during the run that the Devils have scored double digits in runs.

“We seem to find, at least so far, every hole you could imagine,” Cahill said. “(Today) we had a bloop, we had a ball right through the five-six hole between short and third — it’s just kind of the way it’s gone this year.

“And one through nine (in the lineup), too. The Barhorst kids (Cole and Clay) didn’t have any hits today, but they had the big hits Friday against Fairborn. It’s been someone different every day. Today, it was Trevor Staggs with four RBIs getting the big hits.”

For Troy (9-10, 5-5 GWOC American North), meanwhile, it was a disappointing effort following last week’s series against Butler — a series which ended in a sweep by the Aviators, but in two competitive games.

“We showed up to that series. We didn’t show up here today,” Troy coach Ty Welker said. “We did not compete. And that’s just unacceptable at this point in the season. There’s no excuse for not competing.”

It was the roughest outing of the season for Troy sophomore Cole Brogan. He went the first four innings, striking out two but surrendering 10 hits with a walk and a hit batter, leading to nine runs — five of them earned following four Troy errors.

“Cole maybe didn’t have his best day, but we sure didn’t help behind him with our defense,” Welker said. “You commit errors against a good team like Tipp, you’re dancing with the devil. We’ve played good teams before, Cole has pitched against good teams before. Cole competed today, but we didn’t help him.”

Tippecanoe scored three in the top of the first to quickly take control. Andrew Kraska led off with a bloop single, then an error put two runners on. Aaron Hughes laid down a sac bunt to move both of them into scoring position, and Troy elected to intentionally walk Justyn Eichbaum. Staggs immediately made the Trojans pay, lining a two-run single up the middle, and Bradley Calhoun followed with an RBI single to make it 3-0 Devils.

The Trojans threatened in the bottom of the inning. Tyler Brandenburg led off with a single, then Jake Daniel doubled down the left-field line to put runners on second and third with one out. Keiran Williams walked to load the bases — but Tippecanoe starter Hughes induced a pop out and a groundout to get out of the jam unscathed.

“That’s Aaron,” Cahill said. “He’s not a strikeout pitcher, never has been. He’s a ground ball guy, and that’s what he typically does. He got out of it by getting ground balls, and I thought we played good defense behind him.”

The Devils added another run in the second after a single and stolen base by Kraska and RBI single by Hughes. And in the third, another leadoff single by Staggs seemed to point to another big inning — but Brogan turned a 1-6-3 double play, and the Trojans appeared poised to get out of the inning.

An error and a hit by pitch kept the inning going, though, and Clay Barney hit a bloop RBI single to keep the scoring run going. An error brought in yet another run, and Tippecanoe led 6-0.

“Getting out to a good start in the first inning, that’s kind of been our trademark,” Cahill said. “And I think we’ve scored in over 80 percent of our innings this year. We scored in all five today. A lot of games it’s like that, too. It’s five out of seven or six out of seven. At least one run. It’s just the way the season’s gone.”

Tippecanoe kept it going, too. Hughes led off the fourth with a double, then Justyn Eichbaum singled and took second on the throw home that momentarily prevented Hughes from scoring — but Staggs promptly ripped a single to right-center that brought home both runs. An error and eventual RBI groundout by Cole Barhorst made it a 9-0 game after four, and an RBI single by Eichbaum and bases-loaded RBI walk by Josh Riebe in the fifth made it 11-0 and put Tippecanoe in line to claim a run-rule victory.

Hughes finished off the shutout on the mound, getting help in the fifth with a diving catch in center field by Eichbaum. Hughes scattered four hits and two walks, striking out three.

“They’re a good baseball team, first and foremost,” Welker said of Tippecanoe. “Against a team like that, you can’t make errors in the field or have the approach at the plate like we had today. There’s just no excuse for it at this point in the season.”

Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Tippecanoe's Bradley Calhoun runs to first base Tuesday against Troy. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy's Brandon Emery (1) gets back to first base to avoid the tag of Tippecanoe's Bradley Calhoun (42) Tuesday at Tippecanoe. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy's Matt Bigley (25) is hit by a pitch Tuesday against Tippecanoe. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy's Brandon Emery slides back into first base on a pickoff play Tuesday against Tippecanoe. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Tippecanoe's Clay Barhorst (2) tracks down a fly ball Tuesday against Troy.