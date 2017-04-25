Newton’s Jackson no-hits Covington: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

COVINGTON — Newton’s Treg Jackson did the work.

And he also got the help.

Jackson pitched a complete game no-hitter Monday against Cross County Conference rival Covington Monday in a makeup game, and the Newton baseball team — ranked No. 2 in the state in the latest coaches poll — defeated the Buccaneers 3-0.

“That’s the best he’s looked all year,” Newton coach Jordan Kopp said of Jackson, who struck out 12 and walked three in the game. “Covington is a solid team, and for him to go out and throw a no-hitter against a team that we always look forward to playing was huge for us.

“He threw less than 90 pitches, was very efficient, challenged their hitters and had a lot of success today. And we played good defense behind him. Overall, it was a great win for us.”

The Indians’ track record with no-hitters hadn’t been the best this season until then.

Earlier this season, Rhett Gipe and Charlie Walker combined on a no-hitter against Bethel, but the Indians lost that game 1-0.

Offensively, Gipe was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored, while Nelson Clymer, Jackson and Nash Lavy each had an RBI.

Newton improved to 19-2 with the win, 7-2 in CCC play, while Covington fell to 2-13 and 2-5 in the conference.

Bethel 11,

Emmanuel Chr. 4

BRANDT — The Bethel Bees routed Emmanuel Christian in non-league play Monday night, winning 11-4 to improve to 6-4 on the season.

Christian White was 4 for 4 with a triple and a home run, missing the cycle only by a double, and piled up five RBIs to lead the way. Hunter Shelley was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Austin Bird pitched 4 2-3 innings of hitless, scoreless relief.

Other scores: Milton-Union (8-10, 5-5 SWBL Buckeye) 16, Dixie 14. Troy Christian (5-7, 1-3 Metro Buckeye Conference) 11, Mississinawa Valley 9. Greenville 4, Piqua (8-11, 5-5 GWOC American North) 3, 11 innings.

* Softball

Tippecanoe 11,

Troy 4

TROY — With the Troy and Tippecanoe softball teams tied for third place in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division entering Monday’s play, the Red Devils claimed a one-game advantage by defeating the Trojans 11-4 to begin a two-game series Monday at Market Street Diamond.

Sierra Sutton got the win on the mound for Tippecanoe, striking out three in a complete game. Hailee Varvel had two RBIs to lead the offense, while a host of other Red Devils knocked in a run apiece as they put the game out of reach with a five-run fourth inning that gave them a 9-2 lead at the time.

Josie Rohlfs had three of Troy’s nine hits in the game

Tippecanoe improved to 9-8 overall and 6-3 in the GWOC American North with the win, taking sole possession of third place, while Troy fell to 8-9 and 5-4 in division play.

Milton-Union 16,

Dixie 3

NEW LEBANON — Milton-Union scored nine runs in the second inning Monday, putting away a 16-3 run-rule victory at Dixie in five in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

The Bulldogs (8-9, 3-6 SWBL Buckeye) were led by big nights from Lizzie Oaks, who was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs, and Annika Hutchinson, who was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Taylor Jacobs — who also got the win on the mound — was 3 for 3 with a triple and an RBI, and Masey Gregg, Katie Lehman and Kristen Dickison each doubled.

Other scores: Greenville 16, Piqua (11-11, 6-5 GWOC American North) 0.

* Tennis

Troy 5,

Sidney 0

TROY — The Troy tennis team is now the only Greater Western Ohio Conference American North team without a loss in division play after Monday, as the Trojans shut out Sidney 5-0 to take sole possession of the North lead.

At first singles, Shane Essick won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Elijah Sadler won 6-3, 6-3. At third singles, Andrew Magoteaux won 6-3, 6-3.

At first doubles, Jack Johnston and Nick Prus won 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Nathan Kleptz and Anoop Patel won 6-0, 6-0.

“Both doubles teams and Shane at first singles kept the pressure on for two sets to win 0 and 0,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “Elijah and Andrew both had tougher matches and won by identical scores. This keeps us out in front of the GWOC North.”

Troy (12-2, 7-0 GWOC American North) took on Butler Tuesday in another key showdown before a non-league match against Beavercreek Wednesday.

Tippecanoe 5,

Piqua 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe knocked off Piqua Monday in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division action, winning 5-0 to improve to 6-5 on the season, 5-1 in the division.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg won 6-4, 6-2. At second singles, Evan Hill won 6-2, 7-6. At third singles, David Shinninger won 6-2, 6-0.

At first doubles, Noah Blake and Ian Stewart won 6-2, 6-0. At second doubles, Christian Blake and Levi Berning won 6-0, 6-0.

Milton-Union 4,

Greenville 1

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union swept all three singles spots and cruised to a 4-1 victory over Greenville Monday, improving to 11-2 on the season in the process.

At first singles, Philip Brumbaugh won 6-2, 6-0. At second singles, Nathan Brumbaugh won 7-5, 6-3. At third singles, Nick Brumbaugh won 7-5, 6-3. At second doubles, Adam Knepper and Peyton Brown won 7-6, 6-1.

At first doubles, Caleb Black and Shawn Ruby lost in three sets, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4.

Lehman 5,

Northridge 0

SIDNEY — Lehman improved to 8-3 on the season Monday with an easy 5-0 victory over winless Northridge.

At first singles, Griffin West won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Sam Ritze won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Cole Kramer won 6-0, 6-1.

At first doubles, Ryan Goettemoeller and Danny Lins won 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Sean Toner and Elias Bezy won 6-1, 6-1.

