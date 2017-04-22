Bulldogs 2nd at Schroeder

By Josh Brown

TIPP CITY — Philip Brumbaugh’s senior year has disappeared right before his eyes.

But the Milton-Union senior also knows exactly how he wants it to end.

“I know, it’s crazy. We have league (the Southwestern Buckeye League tournament) a week from Tuesday,” Brumbaugh said. “Senior year flies by. I’m really hoping I’ll be able to pull it out and make it to state this year.”

Brumbaugh looked strong Saturday at the Schroeder Tennis Center Tournament in Tipp City, posting one of the Bulldogs’ two individual championships on the day along with Nathan Brumbaugh to help Milton-Union take second place in the tournament with 33 points behind champion Celina’s 37.

“If you don’t get all your teams through the first round, it’s tough,” Milton-Union coach Roger Davidson said of the team finish. “Even if you win a couple of first places, if the other team is consistently in the finals of all of the spots, it’s tough. That’s happened the last couple times here, where we’ve been within on or two points after someone got knocked out too early. Still, it was a pretty good day.”

Particularly at first and second singles.

At first, Philip Brumbaugh cruised through his three matches to win the title. He defeated Tippecanoe’s Colin Achterberg 8-1 and Celina’s Garrett Weininger 8-0 to advance to the finals, where he defeated Lehman’s Griffin West 8-2.

“Yeah, I played pretty well today,” he said. “My serve was really on today. I was happy with that.”

With three full seasons under his belt already, Philip also knows what he needs to do to get back to state.

“I’ll have to fight to get the No. 1 seed from the sectionals,” he said. “If I can do that and get a good draw (at districts), I have a chance to make it. That’d be a pretty great way to end my senior year.”

And at second singles, Nathan Brumbaugh began the day with an 8-2 win over Northwestern’s Nathan Wildofsky, then he defeated Lehman’s Sam Ritze 8-0 to get to the finals. Once there, he held off a tough challenger in Celina’s Heath Laux to win 8-3 and claim first place.

Second doubles was the big surprise for the Bulldogs. Adam Knepper and Peyton Brown began the day with an 8-3 win over Kenton Ridge, then they knocked off top-seeded St. Marys 8-4 to reach the finals, where they fell to Celina 8-1 and took second place.

“Second doubles played well,” Davidson said. “They upset the No. 1 seeded team in the second round, made it to the final and got second place. That was a surprise. We just put them together, and they’re playing well.”

At third singles, Nick Brumbaugh defeated Piqua’s Isaiah Smith 8-0 in the first round, then fell to St. Marys 8-6. He finished the day with an 8-2 win over Lehman’s Michael Wesner to take third place.

At first doubles, Caleb Black and Shawn Ruby were defeated by St. Marys 8-2 in the first round. They then fought back, defeating Kenton Ridge 8-3 and Tippecanoe’s Noah Blake and Ian Stewart 8-1 to take fifth place.

Tippecanoe, meanwhile, is still rebuilding after graduating five seniors off of the varsity team last season — though coach Kaci Matthews sees plenty to work with and lots of good signs already.

“On varsity, they’re all new except for Evan Hill at second singles — he played second doubles for me last year,” Matthews said. “This is a very young group, but I saw a lot of great and promising things today. This is the first tournament they’ve played as a team, and their will to win is what I love to see the most. They’re competitive, they want to do well and succeed, and that’s going to drive us into the rest of the season and offseason, and it will motivate them to get better.”

At second singles, Hill defeated Piqua’s Brad McPherson 8-6 before falling to Celina 8-5 in the second round. He then lost to Lehman’s Ritze in the final 8-0 to take fourth place.

At third singles, David Shinninger lost to St. Marys 8-4 in the first round, then defeated Piqua’s Smith 8-4 and Northwestern 8-1 to take fifth place.

At second doubles, Christian Blake and Levi Berning lost 8-3 to Celina in the first round, then defeated Lehman’s Sean Toner and Elias Bezy 8-5 and Kenton Ridge 8-2 to take fifth place.

At first singles, Achterberg began the day with a loss to eventual champ Philip Brumbaugh, but he bounced back with a 9-7 win over Northwestern. He fought against Piqua’s Sean Hatke in the final, as well, coming back from down 6-2 to take a 7-6 lead before finally falling 9-7 and taking sixth place.

At first doubles, Blake and Stewart lost 8-5 to Lehman’s Ryan Goettemoeller and Danny Lins, defeated Piqua’s Greg Reyes and Eli Bloom 8-0, and lost to Milton-Union’s Black and Ruby in the final 8-1 to take sixth.

“We had seven seniors last year, five on varsity,” Matthews said. “I had my first, second and third singles leave, as well as one from first and second doubles. But these kids are holding their own. Yes, we’re going to take our lumps this year and maybe next. But I can see our program becoming one that is really respected within our area. That’s what I know the boys want and are going to continue to work for.”

For Lehman, West went 2-1 on the day to take second place at first singles. At second singles, Ritze went 2-1 and took third place. At third singles, Wesner went 1-2 and took fourth place. At first doubles, Goettemoeller and Lins went 1-2 and took fourth place. At second doubles, Toner and Bezy went 1-2 and took seventh place.

For Piqua, at first singles, Hatke went 2-1 and took fifth place. At second singles, McPherson went 1-2 and took seventh place. At third singles, Smith went 1-2 and took seventh place. At first doubles, Reyes and Bloom went 0-3 and took eighth place. At second doubles, Willie Young and Kate Dolder went 0-3 and took eighth place.

