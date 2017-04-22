Troy girls win Edwin C. Moses Relays: Friday/early Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

[email protected]

DAYTON — The Troy girls track and field team has been close in recent years at the Edwin C. Moses Relays.

Friday night, the Trojans finally broke through.

Three Troy High School records fell Friday night as the Trojan girls claimed their first ever Edwin C. Moses team championship, winning with 80.5 points to runner-up Thomas Worthington’s 63.5.

The 4×1,600 relay team of Olivia Tyre, Morgan Gigandet, Emma Shigley and Emma Bryant set a new school record, finishing second in 21:35.49. The distance medley relay team of Jenna Zimmerman, Katie Lord, Shigley and Gigandet also finished second in 13:05.59 and set a school record, and the 1,000 sprint medley team of Kayla Hemm, Celina Courts, Caitlyn Cusick and Ashley Barr broke the school record and finished second in 2:24.74.

Troy’s lone win came in the shot put relay, where Lenea Browder (40-2.25) and Alaura Holycross (38-5.5) were the top two throwers on the night. In the discus relay, Browder (118-7) and Kylee Brooks (94-0) were second. In the high jump relay, Dasia Cole (5-0) and Camryn Moeller (4-5) were second. And in the 1,600 sprint medley relay, Annah Stanley, Kiyha Adkins, Barr and Gigandet were second (4:19.33).

Troy’s boys were ninth with 31 points.

The high jump relay of Nick Mittelstadt (6-0) and Tucker Racksay (5-10) was second. The pole vault relay of Anish Gollamudi (12-0) and Zane Small (10-6) was second. The shot put relay of Travis Hall (51-7.5) and Spencer Klopfenstein (41-0.5) was third.

Bulldog Classic

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union’s boys finished second with 96 points to champion Fort Loramie’s 147, and the Bulldog girls were sixth with 52.5 points Saturday at the Bulldog Classic at Milton-Union High School.

Shannon Milnickel won the 1,600 (4:45.25). Dalton Hetzler was second in the long jump (19-2). Devan Guzman was third in the high jump (5-6). Robbie Grove was third in the 200 (23.83 seconds). The 4×100 team of Grove, Zac Shields, Hetzler and Alex Moore was second (46.31 seconds). The 4×200 relay won (1:36.26), and the 4×400 team won (3:36.96). The 4×800 relay was third (8:53.28).

For the girls, Beyonce Bobbitt won the discus (118-6) and shot put (39-5.5). Emily Hornberger was second in the pole vault (9-6).

* Baseball

Troy 4,

Graham 0

TROY — The Troy baseball team recorded its third shutout this season Friday in a 4-0 victory over Graham at Market Street Field.

The win was the second straight for Troy, bringing its record back to .500 at 9-9 leading into another key Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division series next week — the Trojans face Tippecanoe on Monday and Tuesday.

Tippecanoe 5,

Fairborn 3

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe faced its biggest Greater Western Ohio Conference American League test to date Friday, taking on South Division leader Fairborn — and the Red Devils held off the Skyhawks 5-3 to remain unbeaten in North Division play.

Justyn Eichbaum pitched the first five innings to get the win for Tippecanoe (14-3, 9-0 GWOC American North), striking out 10 and walking four.

With Fairborn (10-6, 8-2 GWOC American South) up 3-2, Tippecanoe plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth to take over. Clay Barhorst, who was 2 for 3 in the game, hit an RBI triple to tie the score, and Cole Barhorst singled him home with the go-ahead run. Andrew Kraska was 2 for 3 with a triple and a run scored, and Trevor Staggs doubled in the game.

Tippecanoe 9,

Kenton Ridge 0

SPRINGFIELD — After a big win Friday, Tippecanoe faced a former conference rival in the Central Buckeye Conference’s Kenton Ridge Saturday, routing the Cougars (12-4) 9-0 to improve to 15-3 on the season.

Clay Barhorst was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Justyn Eichbaum was 3 for 5 with three stolen bases and Aaron Hughes and Zach Losey each had two hits to lead the offense. Seth Clayton got the win on the mound, striking out five in five innings of work.

Tippecanoe faces Troy in a key GWOC American North series on Monday and Tuesday.

Newton Sweeps

At Houston

HOUSTON — The Newton Indians put up 40-plus runs in two games Saturday at the Houston Invitational, defeating Houston 22-9 and Troy Christian 23-4.

Against Houston, Rhett Gipe was 3 for 5 with a grand slam, a double and six RBIs, Nash Lavy had three RBIs, Nelson Clymer had two hits and two RBIs, Treg Jackson had two RBIs and Noah Weaver doubled.

Against Troy Christian, Gipe had a double and two RBIs, Ryan Mollette was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Treg Jackson doubled and had three RBIs and Noah Williams had four RBIs.

Newton travels to Covington Monday.

Other scores: Saturday — Northmont 4, Piqua 3.

* Softball

Waynesville 3,

Milton-Union 2

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union’s Masey Gregg hit another home run Friday, but the Bulldog softball team (7-9, 2-6 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) gave up a tie-breaking run in the top of the seventh and fell 3-2 to Waynesville at home.

Gregg finished 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI and Kya Swartztrauber was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Bulldogs, who were only outhit 9-7 in the game.

“We probably left nine runners on base. We’re just not getting the hits when we need them,” Milton-Union coach Curt Schaefer said. “Hopefully we can get something going before the tournament starts.”

Milton-Union travels to Dixie Monday.

Russia 13,

Covington 6

COVINGTON — Russia scored seven runs in the first two innings and put the game away with a five-run seventh Friday, defeating Covington 13-6.

Kenzie Long and Sarah Hubbard had three hits apiece and Ashley Cecil and Justice Warner each had two for the Buccaneers, who outhit the Raiders 14-13 in the game.

* Tennis

Milton-Union 4,

Northmont 1

CLAYTON — The Milton-Union tennis team put away an easy victory Friday, defeating Northmont 4-1 in non-league play.

At first singles, Philip Brumbaugh won 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Nathan Brumbaugh won 6-2, 6-0. At third singles, Nick Brumbaugh won 6-1, 6-2. At first doubles, Caleb Black and Shawn Ruby won 6-3, 6-2.

At second doubles, Adam Knepper and Peyton Brown lost 6-4, 6-2.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.