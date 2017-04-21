Trojans sweep Rams, 5-0

By Josh Brown

TROY — It wasn’t necessarily the division victory the Troy tennis team wanted.

But after a sudden rainout the day before, the Trojans will certainly take it.

Troy remained undefeated in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play Friday, sweeping Trotwood 5-0 in an American League crossover match at Troy High School. The win came a day after the Trojans’ match against Sidney — currently the only other team without a division loss in the American North — was washed away a mere half hour before it was supposed to begin by a violent burst of rain.

The win made Troy 11-2 on the season and 6-0 in the GWOC American North, with Sidney holding a 3-0 record in the North, 8-5 overall, entering Friday’s play. Earlier in the week, the Trojans handed Greenville its first division loss, and the Yellow Jackets handed Tippecanoe its first division loss, leaving Troy and Sidney alone atop the North.

And with Tuesday’s win against the Green Wave — sitting at 11-3 overall and 6-1 in the North — being the one the Trojans were amped to play, the delay in facing the Jackets may not be so bad a thing.

“Sidney’s kind of the one here,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “That one’s on Monday now. The kids really played well (against Greenville). They’ve kind of heard about Greenville from me for the last week. Right now, I thought they were the ones that would probably be the next-best team (in the division) — and I think Sidney is probably the next. So we’ve got to get ready for them.

“I know we’ve got prom this weekend, but I think the kids will be ready on Monday.”

The Trojans came ready for Trotwood (3-11, 3-5 GWOC American South) on Friday.

The second doubles team of Jack Goodall and Nathan Kleptz put its match in the books first, defeating Zion Moss and Tremain Zachary 6-0, 6-1. Then at third singles, Andrew Magoteaux finished off Keijuan Foster 6-0, 6-0. Elijah Sadler sealed the team win at second singles, defeating Mo Seck 6-1, 6-0.

And at first doubles, Jack Johnston and Anoop Patel put away Anthony Parker and Jamel Bozeman 6-1, 6-3, leaving only Shane Essick and Kobe Vinegar on the court at first singles.

The match’s result had already been decided before the first set ended — Troy led the match 3-0 while Essick and Vinegar were playing a first-set tiebreaker. But Essick won that tiebreaker 7-4 and put away the second set quickly, winning the first five games of the second to close out a 7-6 (4), 6-1 victory.

“Early, (Shane) did a lot of chipping, and a lot of balls were down the middle in the first set,” Goldner said. “The player from Trotwood plays indoors, takes lessons, their coach is a good coach and works with him — he’s a capable player. But Shane’s experience — he jumped up 5-0 quick in that second set, started ripping some balls and stopped chipping as much, and he put balls away. That was the difference.

“A lot of that (the easy second-set win after a hard-fought tiebreaker in the first) is experience. I’m sure that kid was fired up to play him, that first set was close, but then you lost it and all of a sudden you’re down 3-0 in the second and it’s all over.”

All of which sets up next week for Troy — with three division matches, all of them critical, and two non-league matchups against two of the best teams in the Dayton area.

The Trojans will host Sidney Monday for GWOC American North supremacy, then they will face Butler — which Troy defeated 5-0 earlier this season in the OTCA Team Tournament — on Tuesday. Troy then hosts Beavercreek on Wednesday and finishes the week with road matches at Tippecanoe and then Springboro.

“We’ve got all of those next week,” Golder said, referring to the Sidney, Butler and Tippecanoe matches. “And the thing is we might be playing the best team in the area Wednesday when we see Beavercreek. We’re going to have to be ready to play every day.”

Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Jack Goodall hits a volley at the net during a second doubles match Friday against Trotwood. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_042217lw_troy_goodall.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Jack Goodall hits a volley at the net during a second doubles match Friday against Trotwood. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Shane Essick hits a backhand winner Friday against Trotwood. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_042217lw_troy_essick.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Shane Essick hits a backhand winner Friday against Trotwood. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Andrew Magoteaux winds up for a forehand Friday against Trotwood. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_042217lw_troy_magoteaux.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Andrew Magoteaux winds up for a forehand Friday against Trotwood. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Elijah Sadler returns serve Friday against Trotwood. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_042217lw_troy_sadler.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Elijah Sadler returns serve Friday against Trotwood. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Jack Johnston hits a forehand Friday against Trotwood. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_042217lw_troy_johnston.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Jack Johnston hits a forehand Friday against Trotwood. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Anoop Patel hits a volley Friday against Trotwood. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_042217lw_troy_patel.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Anoop Patel hits a volley Friday against Trotwood. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Nathan Kleptz follows through on a forehand Friday against Trotwood. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_042217lw_troy_kleptz.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Nathan Kleptz follows through on a forehand Friday against Trotwood.