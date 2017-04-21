Newton softball wins on balk-off: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

[email protected]

PLEASANT HILL — Pinch runner Breann Eads scored the game-winning run on an illegal pitch, giving the state-ranked Newton softball team (13-1, 7-0 Cross County Conference) a hard-fought 4-3 victory over visiting Franklin Monroe Thursday night in a battle for the top spot in the conference standings.

Haley Pack and Brooke Deeter both hit home runs in the game, but Franklin Monroe (8-9, 6-2 CCC) held a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning, with the bottom third of the Indians’ lineup due up at the plate.

But Newton’s lineup is deadly top to bottom. Erin Norman led off with a single and was bunted to second by Maddi Weaver — and an error on the play moved Norman to third. Eads came on to run for Weaver, and with runners on second and third and no outs, Kara Chaney singled home the game-tying run.

An illegal pitch was called on the Jets on the very next pitch, bringing home Eads with the winning run.

“Though the ending was not ideal after a hard-fought game, the call was made correctly and helped (us) earn the victory,” Newton coach Mark Gibson said.

Newton pitcher Kristen Rappold went the distance to earn the win.

The Indians travel to Northwestern Saturday for a doubleheader.

Covington 13,

TC North 2

LEWISBURG — Lexie Long drove in three runs and Justice Warner had four hits, leading the Covington Buccaneers (12-4, 7-0 Cross County Conference) to a 13-2 victory at Tri-County North Thursday.

Kara Schaffer, Ashley Cecil and Kenzie and Lexie Long each had two hits in in the game, with Kenzie and Lexie Long each doubling in a seven-run third inning. Lexie Long pitched three innings to get the win, striking out two.

National Trail 13,

Miami East 2

CASSTOWN — Miami East gave up an eight-run fourth inning Thursday, falling 13-2 against National Trail to fall to 0-12 on the season, 0-8 in conference play.

Emily Adkins doubled and had an RBI and Paige Lawson was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Vikings.

* Baseball

Newton 1,

Franklin Monroe 0

PLEASANT HILL — Newton’s Treg Jackson threw a three-hit shutout Thursday night, and Rhett Gipe drove in the game’s only run in the bottom of the sixth as the Indian baseball team (16-2, 6-2 Cross County Conference) held off Franklin Monroe 1-0 at home.

Jackson struck out nine and walked two to get the complete-game victory. Ryan Mollette and Gipe each had one hit, with Mollette scoring the game-winning run off the bat of Gipe. Cole Weaver was also 2 for 2 with two doubles.

Miami East 10,

National Trail 0

CASSTOWN — Miami East scored six runs in the fifth inning Thursday night, putting away a 10-0 victory over National Trail in Cross County Conference play.

Austin Niswonger was 3 for 4 with a double and Austin Rutledge was 2 for 4 for the Vikings (6-5, 6-2 CCC), who had eight total hits in the game. Rutledge also got the win on the mound, and Jacob Arthur and Colton Purves each hit a triple.

Other scores: Tri-County North 10, Covington (2-10, 2-4 CCC) 0. Bradford (8-9, 3-4 CCC) 15, Tri-Village 3.

* Rainouts

MIAMI COUNTY — A sudden rainstorm that struck right at 4 p.m. Thursday caused much of the day’s slated action to be postponed.

Troy’s tennis match with Sidney was postponed and moved to Monday. The two teams are the only two teams left in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North with a loss in division play.

The softball game between Milton-Union and Tippecanoe was also postponed, with a reschedule date being set for May 4 at Tippecanoe.

Postponed without makeup dates immediately set were: Twin Valley South at Bethel baseball and softball, Emmanuel Christian at Troy Christian baseball and Piqua at Indian Lake baseball.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.