Red Devils win eighth straight: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

[email protected]

TIPP CITY — Arguably no team in the area is as hot as the Tippecanoe baseball team.

The Red Devils won their eighth straight and 13th in last 14 games Wednesday afternoon, reaching double digits in runs for the eighth time in their last 10 games in an 11-1 rout of Xenia in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover matchup that was moved up a day from its original Thursday start time due to the pending weather forecast.

Bradley Calhoun hit a home run for the third straight game and Trevor Staggs went deep, as well, making it the third consecutive game that the Devils (13-3, 8-0 GWOC American North Division) have hit two homers in. Staggs finished the day 2 for 3 with the homer and two RBIs, Cade Rogers had three hits, Trevor Kraska had two hits and a double, Aaron Hughes had two hits and Clay Barney doubled.

Calhoun also got the win on the mound, striking out six in 4 1-3 innings of work, with Ian Yunker finishing out the six-inning run-rule win.

Tippecanoe hosts Fairborn — the current leader of the GWOC American South Division — Friday.

Miami East 5,

Tri-Village 1

NEW MADISON — Miami East jumped out in front early with a three-run first inning and held on from there, defeating Tri-Village 5-1 Wednesday on the road.

Brandon Wilson was 2 for 4 with a triple and Austin Rutledge was 2 for 3 to lead the Vikings, who improved to 5-5, 5-2 in the Cross County Conference, with the win.

Other scores: Waynesville 5, Milton-Union (7-7, 4-4 SWBL Buckeye) 0.

* Softball

Milton-Union 7,

Waynesville 3

WAYNESVILLE — Masey Gregg hit a pair of home runs Wednesday, helping the Milton-Union softball team (7-8, 2-5 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) defeat Waynesville 7-3 on the road, the Bulldogs’ second win in their last seven games.

Gregg finished 2 for 4 with two homers and three RBIs, Kya Swartztrauber had a double and two RBIs, Bree Nevels tripled and Courtney Seevers was 3 for 4 with a double.

Taylor Jacobs was the winning pitcher, striking out three as Milton-Union only outhit Waynesville 11-10 but made the most of its chances.

Other scores: Covington 13, Bethel 1.

* Tennis

Troy 5,

Springfield 0

TROY — The Troy tennis team shut out Springfield Wednesday in Greater Western Ohio Conference non-league crossover play, winning 5-0.

At first singles, Shane Essick won 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Elijah Sadler won 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Andrew Magoteaux won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Jack Johnston and Nick Prus won 6-4, 5-7, 6-3. At second doubles, Jack Goodall and Nathan Kleptz won 6-0, 6-0.

Troy’s match against Sidney Thursday was rained out. The Trojans host Trotwood Friday.

Cin. Country Day 5,

Milton-Union 0

CINCINNATI — Milton-Union was shut out by a talented Cincinnati Country Day team Wednesday, falling 5-0.

At first singles, Philip Brumbaugh lost 6-1, 6-0. At second singles, Nathan Brumbaugh lost 6-1, 6-1. At third singles, Nick Brumbaugh lost 6-4, 7-6 (2).

At first doubles, Caleb Black and Shawn Ruby lost 6-1, 6-1. At second doubles, Adam Knepper and Peyton Brown lost 6-1, 6-0.

Greenville 4,

Lehman 1

GREENVILLE — Lehman lost to a tough Greenville team Wednesday, falling 4-1 in non-league play.

At first singles, Griffin West won 6-3, 6-3.

At second singles, Sam Ritze lost 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Sean Toner lost 6-0, 6-3. At first doubles, Ryan Goetemoeller and Danny Lins lost 7-5, 6-0. At second doubles, Michael Wesner and Cole Kramer lost 6-3, 6-2.

