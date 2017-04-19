Troy tennis sweeps Greenville: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

[email protected]

TROY — One down, one to go.

The Troy tennis team knocked Greenville from the ranks of the three teams still unbeaten in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North play Tuesday, sweeping the Green Wave 5-0 to remain atop the division.

Troy improved to 9-2 with the win, 5-0 in the GWOC American North, while Greenville fell to 9-3 and 5-1 in the division. The win left Sidney the only other team without a loss in the North at 7-5, 3-0.

At first singles, Shane Essick won 6-1, 6-0. At second singles, Elijah Sadler won 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Andrew Magoteaux won 6-1, 6-1.

At first doubles, Jack Johnston and Nick Prus won 6-4, 6-3. At second doubles, Nathan Kleptz and Anoop Patel won 6-1, 6-4.

“It was a big win in the GWOC American North,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “Shane, Elijah and Andrew all played very consistent tennis to win their matches. Jack and Nick and Nathan and Anoop also played well to earn victories.

“Greenville was undefeated coming into this match in league play. It was a good match to win after a tough match against Lima Shawnee yesterday.”

Sidney 3,

Tippecanoe 2

SIDNEY — Tippecanoe (5-5, 4-1 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) dropped its first division match Tuesday, falling 3-2 at Sidney.

At first doubles, Noah Blake and Colin Achterberg won 7-6, 6-3. At second doubles, Christian Blake and Levi Berning won 6-0, 7-5.

At first singles, Ian Stewart lost 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Arthur Jones lost 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, David Shinninger lost 6-2, 6-3.

Milton-Union 5,

Brookville 0

BROOKVILLE — Milton-Union improved to 9-1 on the season Tuesday with a 5-0 victory at Brookville in Southwestern Buckeye League crossover play.

At first singles, Philip Brumbaugh won 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Nathan Brumbaugh won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Nick Brumbaugh won 6-1, 6-2.

At first doubles, Caleb Black and Shawn RUby won 1-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-7). At second doubles, Adam Knepper and Peyton Brown won 6-0, 6-0.

* Softball

Troy 9, Butler 5

VANDALIA — Trailing 5-1 after five innings, the Troy softball team exploded in a seven-run sixth to take control and finish a two-game sweep of Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division rival Butler 9-5 on the road Tuesday.

The Trojans improved to 8-7, 5-3 in the GWOC American North, while Butler fell to 3-13 and 2-6 in the division.

Paige Nadolny doubled and scored on an RBI groundout by Megan Malott in the third inning, but that was all the Troy offense could manage until the sixth. Kearston Riley led off the sixth by reaching on an error and scored on an RBI double by Lauryn Rutan, and Savannah Nelson followed that with an RBI double of her own. Two more runs scored on a dropped fly ball off the bat of Nadolny, then Ella Furlong drove in a run with a single. Josie Rohlfs and Riley hit back-to-back RBI groundout to cap off the scoring, and Troy led 8-5.

Troy cashed in another leadoff error in the seventh with an RBI groundout by Nadolny, giving freshman Erica Keenan more than enough run support, as she got the win on the mound.

Troy plays at Northmont Thursday.

Newton 16,

Bradford 7

BRADFORD — Newton, ranked No. 7 in the state in the first poll of the season, improved to 12-1 and 6-0 in the Cross County Conference Tuesday with a 16-7 victory at Bradford.

The Indians hammered out 21 hits in the game, led by Kristen Rappold, who went 4 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs. Erin Norman went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI, Kylee Fisher was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Kara Chaney was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Covington 21,

National Trail 1

NEW PARIS — Covington (9-4, 4-0 Cross County Conference) blasted National Trail Tuesday in conference play, winning 21-1.

Emma Dammeyer was 5 for 5 at the plate and picked up the win on the mound. Ashley Cecil and Sarah Hubbard each had four hits in the game, and Kenzie Long added a three-run triple.

Covington faces Tri-County North Thursday.

Other scores: Greenville 12, Tippecanoe (8-8, 5-3 GWOC American North) 2. Tri-County North 9, Bethel (1-5, 1-5 CCC) 6. Piqua (10-9, 6-4 GWOC American North) 3, Sidney 2.

* Baseball

Butler 3, Troy 0

FAIRBORN — Sophomore Cole Brogan pitched a solid game for the Troy baseball team Tuesday night, but the Trojans couldn’t get anything going offensively in a 3-0 loss to Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division leader Butler in a 3-0 loss at Wright State University.

Troy (7-9, 5-4 GWOC American North) hosts Tecumseh Thursday and Graham Friday.

Tippecanoe 13,

Greenville 2

GREENVILLE — Tippecanoe (12-3, 7-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) kept pace with Butler in the division standings, finishing a sweep of Greenville with a 13-2 victory Tuesday.

The Red Devil bats remained hot, as Aaron Hughes — who also got the win on the mound — hit a two-run homer and a double, finishing 2 for 3 with five RBIs. Bradley Calhoun was also 2 for 3 with a home run, his third on the year and second in as many days, Cole Barhorst had three hits, Cade Rogers doubled and had two hits and Andrew Kraska had two hits.

“Everyone in the lineup, one through nine, is hitting right now,” Tippecanoe coach Bruce Cahill said. “Guys are coming off the bench and hitting. This is one of the best runs I’ve seen. And our pitchers have been throwing the ball well, too.”

Newton 6,

Bradford 4

BRADFORD — Newton (15-2, 5-2 Cross County Conference) got a clutch three-run triple by Austin Evans and a complete game by pitcher Cole Weaver, holding off Bradford (7-9, 2-4 CCC) 6-4 Tuesday night on the road.

Rhett Gipe led off the game with a home run and finished 3 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI and Nelson Clymer added an RBI to lead the Newton offense. Weaver, meanwhile, struck out 13 and allowed only five hits and two earned runs to get the win.

Newton travels to Franklin Monroe Thursday.

Other scores: Troy Christian 3-6, 1-3 Metro Buckeye Conference) 15, Emmanuel Christian 5. Tri-County North 4, Bethel (3-3, 2-2 CCC) 3. National Trail 6, Covington (1-9, 1-3 CCC) 4. Piqua (8-9, 5-4 GWOC American North) 13, Sidney 2.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.