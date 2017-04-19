By Josh Brown

[email protected]

PIQUA — Miami East boys track and field coach Steve Karnehm was thinking only one thing during the final race of the night.

“I just didn’t want them to drop the baton,” he said with a laugh.

Leading Troy by 10 points in the final race and only needing to avoid finishing last in case the Trojans won, the Viking 4×400 team finished third — even passing the Troy team on the final leg of the race — to seal a 139-128 team victory at the Miami County Championships track and field meet Tuesday at Piqua High School.

And the Vikings did it without the benefit of a lot of individual victories.

“We performed as a team,” Karnehm said. “We didn’t have too many champions. We won the 4×800 and scored in every event. On paper, we were about equal, and I didn’t know if we could do it. They’re (Troy) pretty deep. But we competed well in everything. I can’t really single anyone out.

“They wanted it. The kids wanted it. You have to want it to be able to do it.”

Miami East trailed by 17 points heading into the 800, but the Vikings collected second, fourth and fifth place in that event to tie it at 103. Troy went up 117-108 after the 200, but the Vikings collected 18 points in the pole vault by taking second, third and fifth to take a 126-117 lead with only two events remaining.

Troy’s Andy Smith — who had only the 15th-best seed time entering the 3,200 — finished third in that race in 10:47.83 to keep the Trojans alive momentarily. But a pair of disqualifications in the race bumped two Miami East runners to fifth and sixth place, giving the Vikings a 10-point lead going into the final event, the 4×400. Needing only one point to clinch the team title, East’s team of Greg Austerman, Taton Bertch, Blaine Brokschmidt and Bryce Redick finished third in 3:36.69 to score six team points and seal the win.

For the Vikings, the 4×800 team of Gavin Horne, Redick and Erik and Greg Austerman won (8:32.15). Bertch was second in the 110 hurdles (17.96 seconds). The 4×100 team of Daniel Baker, Justin Brown, Dalton Taylor and Colton Weldy was second (45.56 seconds). Redick was second in the 800 (2:07.31). Brokschmidt was second in the pole vault (13-0) and Kaleb Nichols was third (11-6). The 4×200 team of Baker, Bertch, Brown and Weldy was third (1:37.85). Horne was third in the 1,600 (4:49.72). Baker was third in the 400 (53.05 seconds).

The Trojans went into the meet short-handed — 110 hurdles specialist Zach Boyer and both pole vaulters were not present — and the 4×200 relay team that entered with the best time dropped the baton, costing Troy even more points.

“These teams here are too good not to come with all your guys,” Troy boys track and field coach Deon Metz said. “Neither one of our pole vaulters were able to show up today, along with our top hurdler. We just didn’t have everyone here to help us out today. We knew it was going to take everything to win this County meet.

“Our effort was good. I was concerned about today coming off of spring break. We had school yesterday, and some of the guys just showed back up to school today. As far as handoffs and getting into running shape, we didn’t look real crisp. The effort was there, but lack of practices is really costing us right now. But the effort was there, and we had some good individual performances.”

Troy’s throwers helped keep the Trojans in the team race. In the discus, Kameron Block won (140-11) and Travis Hall was third (138-1), and Hall added a victory in the shot put (50-7). And in the high jump, Nick Mittelstadt was second (6-0) and Keenan Kinnel was third (5-10). Hayata Nagata was second in the long jump (18-6).

The 4×100 team of Michael Carey, Jayden Culp-Bishop, Sam Jackson and Josh Browder helped make up for it, winning in 44.4 seconds. In the 100, Browder was second (11.5 seconds) and Culp-Bishop was third (11.63 seconds), and in the 200, Culp-Bishop was second (22.97 seconds) and Browder was third (23.34 seconds).

“We dropped the baton in the 4×200, that didn’t help,” Metz said. “That was an event we could have won, so you erase 10 points there. The throwers really came through, the high jumpers did well, and it wouldn’t have been as close if not for them.

“At the end of the day, I think this is going to be a reality check. We need to get much better before the league meet. That’s one of our goals. We want to win the County meet each year, and we want to win the league meet. The guys are going to get a much clearer picture after today — easier said than done. We’ve got work to do.”

Milton-Union was third with 100.5 points. Alex Moore won the 110 hurdles (17.71 seconds) and Sam Motz was third (17.98 seconds). Shannon Milnickel won the 1,600 (4:37.19). Blake Smith was second in the 300 hurdles (42.22 seconds) and Moore was third (42.84 seconds). The 4×800 team was second (8:38.42). The 4×200 team was second (1:36.51). The 4×400 team was second (3:34.24). Smith was also third in the long jump (18-5.75).

Tippecanoe was fourth with 93 points. Nathan Hamberg won the 400 (52.78 seconds). Adam Grieshop won the 800 (2:04.15) and Michael Stearns was third (2:08.86). Bryce Conley was second in the 1,600 (4:37.43). Ethan Sinning was second in the 3,200 (10:44.91). The 4×800 team of Zach Dix, Stearns, Tristan Spencer and Keenan Fraylick was third (8:42.27). Isaac Haas was third in the shot put (41-5).

Covington was fifth with 80 points. The 4×400 team of Zane Barnes, Gray Harshbarger, Jayce Pond and Nathan Lyle won (3:32.46). Cade Harshbarger won the 300 hurdles (40.23 seconds). Zach Parrett won the high jump (6-0). Jett Murphy won the pole vault (13-6). Barnes was second in the 400 (52.89 seconds). The 4×100 team of Alex Shaffer, Ethan Herron, Murphy and Cade Harshbarger was third (45.73 seconds).

Piqua was sixth with 77 points. Devon Brown won the 100 (11.47 seconds), 200 (22.72 seconds) and long jump (18-6.75) and was part of the winning 4×200 team with Jacob Bushnell and Coeby and Caleb Patton (1:36.32). Tristen Cox was second in the discus (139-7) and shot put (48-6.75).

Bethel was eighth with 13 points, led by Korry Hamlin, who won the 3,200 (10:18.92).

Bradford was seventh with 19.5 points and Troy Christian and Newton were tied for ninth with six points apiece, all without the benefit of a top-three finisher.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Miami East’s Blaine Brokschmidt clears the bar in the pole vault at the Miami East Championships Tuesday at Piqua High School. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_042017lw_me_blainebrokschmidt.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Miami East’s Blaine Brokschmidt clears the bar in the pole vault at the Miami East Championships Tuesday at Piqua High School. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Travis Hall wins the shot put at the Miami East Championships Tuesday at Piqua High School. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_042017lw_troy_travishall.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Travis Hall wins the shot put at the Miami East Championships Tuesday at Piqua High School. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Milton-Union’s Shannon Milnickel edges out Tippecanoe’s Bryce Conley in the 1,600 at the Miami East Championships Tuesday at Piqua High School. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_042017lw_me_milnickel_tipp_conley.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Milton-Union’s Shannon Milnickel edges out Tippecanoe’s Bryce Conley in the 1,600 at the Miami East Championships Tuesday at Piqua High School. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Bethel’s Korry Hamlin wins the 3,200 at the Miami East Championships Tuesday at Piqua High School. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_042017lw_bethel_korryhamlin.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Bethel’s Korry Hamlin wins the 3,200 at the Miami East Championships Tuesday at Piqua High School. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Kameron Block wins the discus at the Miami East Championships Tuesday at Piqua High School. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_042017lw_troy_kameronblock.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Kameron Block wins the discus at the Miami East Championships Tuesday at Piqua High School. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Covington’s Jett Murphy wins the pole vault at the Miami East Championships Tuesday at Piqua High School. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_042017lw_cov_jettmurphy.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Covington’s Jett Murphy wins the pole vault at the Miami East Championships Tuesday at Piqua High School. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Tippecanoe’s Adam Grieshop wins the 800 at the Miami East Championships Tuesday at Piqua High School. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_042017lw_tipp_adamgrieshop.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Tippecanoe’s Adam Grieshop wins the 800 at the Miami East Championships Tuesday at Piqua High School. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Josh Browder carries the baton in the 4×100 at the Miami East Championships Tuesday at Piqua High School. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_042017lw_joshbrowder.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Josh Browder carries the baton in the 4×100 at the Miami East Championships Tuesday at Piqua High School. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Miami East’s Taton Bertch runs the 110 hurdles at the Miami East Championships Tuesday at Piqua High School. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_042017lw_me_tatonbertch.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Miami East’s Taton Bertch runs the 110 hurdles at the Miami East Championships Tuesday at Piqua High School.