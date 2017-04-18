Troy softball routs Butler: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

[email protected]

TROY — After going 1-2 at a tournament over the weekend weekend, the Troy softball team bounced back in a big way Monday, run-ruling Butler 12-0 in five innings in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play.

Six Troy players had multiple hits and five had multiple RBIs in the game. Megan Malott was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs in the ninth spot in the batting order, Hallie Snyder was 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs, Lauryn Rutan was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Josie Rohlfs was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Savannah Nelson doubled and had two RBIs. Molly Miller was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Kearston Riley was 3 for 4 with a triple, Madison Potts scored twice and Abby Innes drove in a run.

Snyder made it all stand up on the mound, striking out two and only allowing two hits in five innings of work. The leadoff batter in the game reached for the Aviators (3-12, 2-5 GWOC American North) but was caught trying to steal by the catcher, Riley. Butler’s only two hits both came in the fourth inning, and Snyder struck out two.

Troy improved to 7-7 with the win, 4-3 in the GWOC American North, and the 12 runs marked the highest run total in a single game for the Trojans this season — though they have scored 11 on two separate occasions.

Madison 11,

Milton-Union 2

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union dropped its fifth game in its last six outings Monday against Madison, falling 11-2 in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

Courtney Seevers was 2 for 2 in the game, and Hannah Oaks and Bree Nevels each had an RBI as the Bulldogs (6-8, 1-5 SWBL Buckeye) tied the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth before Madison put together a nine-run seventh inning to close out the game.

Milton-Union travels to Waynesville Wednesday.

Other scores: Greenville 7, Tippecanoe (8-7, 5-2 GWOC American North) 0. Sidney 6, Piqua (9-9, 5-4 GWOC American North) 4.

* Tennis

Lima Shawnee 4,

Troy 1

TROY — The Troy tennis team’s eight-game winning streak came to an end on Monday against a tough Lima Shawnee team as the Trojans fell 4-1.

The second doubles team of Nathan Kleptz and Anoop Patel picked up the lone win for Troy (8-2) on the day, winning 6-4, 6-3.

At first singles, Shane Essick lost 6-4, 3-6, 4-3 (retired). At second singles, Elijah Sadler lost 7-6 (5), 6-0. At third singles, Andrew Magoteaux lost 7-6 (7), 6-4. At first doubles, Jack Johnston and Nick Prus lost 7-6 (6), 6-2.

“Very close matches at all spots,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “If we make a few more easy shots, we could have won the match. Lima Shawnee has a very deep team and is 9-0 on the season.”

Tippecanoe 3,

Xenia 2

XENIA — Tippecanoe (5-4, 4-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference North Division) won for the fourth time in its last five matches Monday, defeating Xenia 3-2 on the road.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg won 6-4, 6-7, 7-5. At second singles, Evan Hill won 6-2, 4-6, 7-6. At second doubles, Christian Blake and Levi Berning won 6-3, 6-3.

At third singles, Arthur Jones lost 6-1, 6-3. At first doubles, Noah Blake and Ian Stewart lost 6-1, 6-3.

Sidney 3,

Lehman 2

SIDNEY — Lehman (6-2) lost for only the second time all season, falling 3-2 to Sidney Monday.

At first doubles, Ryan Goetemoeller and Danny Lins won 7-6 (5), 6-3. At second doubles, Sean Toner and Elias Bezy won 6-4, 6-3.

At first singles, Griffin West lost 6-3, 6-0. At second singles, Sam Ritze lost 6-1, 7-5. At third singles, Elijah Jock lost 6-1, 6-3.

* Baseball

Tippecanoe 10,

Greenville 2

TIPP CITY — Bradley Calhoun and Zach Losey both hit three-run home runs for the Tippecanoe baseball team Monday, leading the Red Devils (11-3, 6-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) to a 10-2 victory over Greenville.

Trevor Staggs, Clay Barney and Josh Riebe each drove in a run in the win, with Evan Ford pitching five innings to get the victory on the mound.

Lehman 6,

Miami East 5

SIDNEY — After falling behind 4-0 Monday at Lehman, the Miami East baseball team rallied to take a 5-4 lead in the middle of the fifth inning. But the Cavaliers (10-2) scored a pair in the bottom of the inning to retake control and held on for a 6-5 victory.

Jacob Arthur was 2 for 3 with a double and Austin Rutledge was 2 for 3 to lead the Vikings, with Colton Purves taking the loss on the mound.

Parker Riley struck out five to get the win for Lehman, with Bryce Kennedy and Owen Smith each driving in three runs.

Other scores: Troy Christian (2-6) 10, Bethel (3-2) 0. Madison 5, Milton-Union (7-6, 4-3 SWBL Buckeye) 1. Newton (14-2, 4-2 CCC) 14, National Trail 4. Piqua (7-9, 4-4 GWOC American North) 8, Sidney 7.

