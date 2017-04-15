Troy track 2nd at Butler: Friday/Early Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

VANDALIA — The Troy track and field teams both swept second place at the Butler Invitational Saturday, with Olentangy Liberty sweeing the championships.

Troy’s girls finished second with 120 points behind Olentangy Liberty’s 146.

Ashley Barr set a new track record in the 400, winning in 59.05 seconds. Caitlyn Cusick added a win in the 300 hurdles (49.46 seconds) and the 4×800 team of Barr, Emma Shigley, Megan Myers and Emma Bryant won (10:12.5).

Freshman Lenea Browder scored victories in the shot put (40-6.25) and discus (111-2), with her throw in the shot put putting her in second place on the Trojans’ all-time list behind Kelsey Walters’ record of 41-10, set last season. Alaura Holycross also finished second in the shot put (39-4.25).

Celina Courts was second in the 100 (13.41 seconds) and 200 (28.26 seconds). The 4×400 team of Lord, Barr, Cusick and Bryant was third (4:16.56), Annah Stanley was third in the long jump (15-4.5) and Christine Moser was third in the pole vault (11-0).

Tippecanoe’s girls were seventh with 38 points. Katie Taylor finished second in the 1,600 (5:23.38). Abbi Halsey was second in the 3,200 (12:27.5) and Laura Fink was third (12:31.99). The 4×800 team of Brown, Shininger, DeHass and Martino was third (10:33.23).

Troy’s boys finished second with 68 points behind Olentangy Liberty’s 85.5.

Zach Boyer won the 110 hurdles (15.55 seconds). Travis Hall won the shot put (53-6.5) and was second in the discus (124-11), with Keaton Pfeiffer finishing third in the discus (122-9). Jayden Culp-Bishop was second in the 500 (51.48 seconds). The 4×200 team of Michael Carey, Culp-Bishop, Hayata Nagata and Keenan Kinnel was second (1:34.19). Nick Mittelstadt was third in the high jump (5-10).

Tippecanoe’s boys were ninth with 42 points. Bryce Conley finished third in the 1,600 (3:40.97) and the 4×400 team of Doll, Hamberg, Grieshop and Abney was third (3:40.97).

Miami East’s Blaine Brokschmidt also finished second in the pole vault (13-6).

All three teams will compete in the Miami County Championships Tuesday at Piqua High School.

* Baseball

Tippecanoe 11,

W. Carrollton 2

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe baseball team continued to collectively swing hot bats Friday, routing West Carrollton 11-2 on the road in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

Justyn Eichbaum was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Trevor Staggs was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Cole Barhorst was 2 for 5 with a double, Josh Riebe was 2 for 3, Austin Subler was 2 for 2 and Zach Losey hit a home run as the Red Devils (9-3, 5-0 GWOC American North Division) hammered out 16 hits in the game.

Bradley Calhoun got the win, striking out six in five innings of work.

Tippecanoe 7,

Oakwood 1

DAYTON — Tippecanoe’s Justyn Eichbaum and a pair of relievers dominated Oakwood’s bats Saturday, and the Red Devils (10-3) won their sixth straight with a 7-1 victory at Fifth Third Field.

Eichbaum struck out eight in five innings of work as three Tippecanoe pitchers combined to limit the Lumberjacks (11-2) to only two hits. Meanwhile, the Devils piled up 12 of their own, with Eichbaum leading the way by going 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. Zach Losey was 3 for 4 with a triple, Cage Rogers was 2 for 3 with a double, Josh Riebe was 2 for 2 and Bradley Calhoun and Mason McClurg each doubled.

Tippecanoe begins a week full of four league games at home on Monday with the beginning of a two-game series against Greenville.

Other scores: Friday — Milton-Union 8, Madison 5. National Trail 7, Bethel 6. Saturday — Bradford 10, Mississinawa Valley 6.

* Softball

Tippecanoe 14,

W. Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe softball team won its sixth straight Friday, improving to 8-6 overall and 5-1 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division with a 14-0 victory at West Carrollton.

Kaity Stocker hit a pair of home runs and had seven RBIs in the game, Hailee Varvel and Brooke Silcox each had two RBIs and Taylor Yeager, Sierra Sutton and Kauffmann each had one RBI. Sutton also got the win on the mound, striking out four.

Tippecanoe will take on Greenville in a two-game series beginning Monday.

KR Sweeps

Covington

COVINGTON — Covington struggled Saturday against visiting Kenton Ridge as the Cougars swept a doubleheader from the Buccaneers, 7-1 and 12-5.

Kenzie Long, Justice Warner and Ashley Cecil each had a hit in the first game as the Buccs were outhit 10-3.

The Cougars then hit three home runs in the second game to overpower the Buccs. Emma Dammeyer and Kara Schaffer each had multiple hits for Covington, and Sarah Hubbard, Dammeyer and Cecil each had an RBI.

Covington travels to National Trail Tuesday.

Other scores: Friday — Piqua 10, Stebbins 3. Saturday — Xenia 9, Bethel 1; Xenia 13, Bethel 3.

