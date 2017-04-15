Trojans win 5th straight

By Josh Brown

[email protected]

TROY — When Troy baseball coach Ty Welker crafted this year’s schedule, front-loading it with some of the toughest teams in the area, he knew what he wanted his young team to work towards.

Now, with the Trojans playing their best, they’ll get to put it all to the test.

Troy won its fifth straight Saturday, scoring 11 runs in the first two innings and getting a solid outing on the mound from sophomore Jacob Adams in a 12-1 run-rule victory in five innings over visiting Springfield Shawnee on Senior Day at Market Street Field.

Troy, which lost six of its first seven games this season after running a gauntlet of the area’s best, improved to the .500 mark with the win at 7-7 heading into next week’s two-game series against Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division rival Butler.

“We’re playing well,” Welker said. “Again, we always knew we controlled our own fate … but we’re going to play a different quality team come Monday and Tuesday.”

And with Butler and Tippecanoe both unbeaten and tied for the division lead and Troy right behind at 5-2, Welker said it was definitely the kind of momentum they needed heading into the crucial North series.

“Oh, without a doubt,” he said. “There were probably times where I questioned myself with that schedule early on and what it would do to us mentally. I know we started off 1-6 and 2-7, and I was a little concerned about it. But these guys are who I believed they were going to be. They took that start and put things in perspective.”

Saturday, while honoring their all-senior outfield in Hayden Kotwica, Zion Taylor and Chaz Copas, the Trojans had everything working for them.

After Adams pitched a scoreless top of the first inning, Kotwica led off the bottom of the inning with a sharp single — and though it would prove to be the only hit for the Trojans in the inning, they would end up plating five runs.

Brandon Emery was hit by a pitch, and a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third for Troy’s leader in RBIs, Jake Daniel. But two more wild pitches scored both runs, and Daniel eventually drew a walk. Free passes to Keiran Williams and Adams loaded the bases and forced the Braves to yank their starter without him recording an out — but the reliever immediately walked Cole Brogan to bring in another run.

Tyler Brandenburg then hit an RBI fielder’s choice and reached on an errant throw on a double play attempt, bringing the fourth and fifth runs of the inning home as Troy batted around to take a 5-0 lead.

Troy first baseman Daniel and shortstop Emery turned a 3-6-3 double play to end the second inning, and the Trojan offense went right back to work with singles by Kotwica and Emery and a hit-by-pitch by Daniel quickly loading the bases. Williams hit an RBI groundout, and Adams followed by dropping a two-run triple into the gap in right-center. Adams then scored as Brogan reached on an error, then Brandenburg hit an RBI double to center and Taylor followed with a two-out bloop RBI single to make it an 11-0 game as Troy sent 19 batters to the plate in the first two innings.

“Jacob’s swinging the bat real well,” Welker said. “Brandenburg had a nice double down the line, too. Those young guys have just been swinging it. And Kotwica, no one’s been hotter than Hayden. He’s been hitting the ball pretty hard.”

After Shawnee finally broke through with a run on a two-out RBI single by Tanner Vanvelzor in the top of the third, Adams drove in another run on an RBI sac fly that scored Daniel in the bottom of the inning, and Emery and substitute second baseman Matt McGillivary turned an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play in the top of the fourth to keep the score at 12-1.

That closed the book on Adams, who struck out one and scattered three hits, two walks and a hit batter over four innings to get his first win of the year.

“Jacob threw a nice game,” Welker said. “He hadn’t started in a couple weeks, threw in the bullpen last week, so it was nice to get him a start. He threw well. Struggled a little early, but once he settled in and started getting ahead in counts, he did a nice job.”

Adams gave way to Chase Weaver in the top of the fifth, and with a runner on first, Kotwica made a great diving catch on a ball headed to the gap in left-center for the first out. After another flyout and a single and wild pitch, Weaver left Braves stranded on second and third by inducing a flyout to Taylor in left field to put an early end to the game.

The top of the lineup did its job setting the table in the game, as Kotwica was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Emery was 1 for 2 with two runs and Daniel was 1 for 1 with three runs. Adams was 1 for 1 with a triple and three RBIs, Brandenburg was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Williams was 1 for 2 with an RBI, Taylor was 1 for 3 with an RBI and Brogan drove in a run.

Troy will host 13-1 Butler Monday, then the Trojans will complete the series against the Aviators at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wright State University.

“We’ll see what we’re made of come Monday and Tuesday,” Welker said.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Cole Brogan makes contact against Springfield Shawnee Saturday at Market Street Field. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_170415aw_Troy2.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Cole Brogan makes contact against Springfield Shawnee Saturday at Market Street Field. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Brandon Emery scores a run against Springfield Shawnee Saturday at Market Street Field. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_170415aw_Troy_1.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Brandon Emery scores a run against Springfield Shawnee Saturday at Market Street Field. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy starter Jacob Adams pitches against Springfield Shawnee Saturday at Market Street Field. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_170415aw_Troy_8.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy starter Jacob Adams pitches against Springfield Shawnee Saturday at Market Street Field. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy senior Chaz Copas runs to first base during the Trojans’ Senior Day game against Springfield Shawnee Saturday at Market Street Field. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_170415aw_Troy_13.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy senior Chaz Copas runs to first base during the Trojans’ Senior Day game against Springfield Shawnee Saturday at Market Street Field. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Tyler Brandenburg hits an RBI double against Springfield Shawnee Saturday at Market Street Field. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_170415aw_Troy_17.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Tyler Brandenburg hits an RBI double against Springfield Shawnee Saturday at Market Street Field. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy third baseman Matt Bigley makes a play on a ground ball against Springfield Shawnee Saturday at Market Street Field. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_170415aw_Troy_25.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy third baseman Matt Bigley makes a play on a ground ball against Springfield Shawnee Saturday at Market Street Field. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Cole Brogan awaits the throw from catcher Keiran Williams as a Springfield Shawnee baserunner is caught stealing Saturday at Market Street Field. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_170415aw_Troy_2.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Cole Brogan awaits the throw from catcher Keiran Williams as a Springfield Shawnee baserunner is caught stealing Saturday at Market Street Field. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy senior Hayden Kotwica scores a run during the Trojans’ Senior Day game against Springfield Shawnee Saturday at Market Street Field. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_170415aw_Troy_10.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy senior Hayden Kotwica scores a run during the Trojans’ Senior Day game against Springfield Shawnee Saturday at Market Street Field. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy senior Zion Taylor reaches third base during the Trojans’ Senior Day game against Springfield Shawnee Saturday at Market Street Field. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_170415aw_Troy_23.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy senior Zion Taylor reaches third base during the Trojans’ Senior Day game against Springfield Shawnee Saturday at Market Street Field. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Keiran Williams makes contact against Springfield Shawnee Saturday at Market Street Field. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_170415aw_Troy_7.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Keiran Williams makes contact against Springfield Shawnee Saturday at Market Street Field.