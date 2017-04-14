Troy’s McDonagh pitches no-hitter, beats Xenia 6-0

By Josh Brown

TROY — Troy baseball coach Ty Welker wasn’t sure when the last time a Trojan pitcher threw a complete-game, seven-inning no-hitter was.

“We may have had one somewhere, but I don’t think in my 11 years being at Troy we’ve had one,” he said. “We had one against Xenia in 2007 or 2008, but it was a combined no-hitter between a couple of pitchers.”

Derek McDonagh is now the answer to that question.

The Trojan junior struck out nine and carried a perfect game into the final inning, walking the leadoff hitter to lose the perfect game but still completing the no-hitter in a 6-0 Troy victory Friday in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play at Market Street Field.

“He threw strikes,” Welker said of McDonagh. “He got ahead in counts, had a good tempo, and we played nice defense behind him when they did put the ball in play. It was pretty exciting to watch Derek throw today. It was a great outing for him.”

Offensively, Hayden Kotwica put the game away with a two-run home run in the fourth inning, a blast coming with Troy (6-7, 5-2 GWOC American North Division) leading 3-0. Kotwica finished 2 for 4 with the homer and two RBIs, Jacob Adams was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Tyler Brandenburg was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Jake Daniel hit an RBI double.

The Trojans host Springfield Shawnee at 11 a.m. Saturday in their Senior Day game.

